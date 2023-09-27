Menu
Osimhen Arrives Napoli Team Hotel, Snubs Teammates

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Sept 27,2023.

A video has emerged showing Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen shaking hands with team manager Santoro, while snubbing teammates, Piotr Zieliński and Diego Demme as he arrived at Napoli’s team hotel ahead of Udinese game.

The video posted by sports journalist Fabrizio Romano on Wednesday afternoon has the caption, “Victor Osimhen arriving #Napoli’s team hotel ahead of Udinese game after the public statement considering legal action against the club. Not greeting Demme and Zielinski but shaking hands with team manager Santoro.”

This development comes after Osimhen in the early hours of Wednesday morning deleted Napoli-related posts on his Instagram page after a contentious ‘mockery’ video was posted by Napoli’s verified TikTok handle on Tuesday (www.naija247news.com)

Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

