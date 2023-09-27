Ondo lawmaker sacked by tribunal

Sept 27,2023.

The election of an All Progressives Congress lawmaker representing the Ileoluji/Okeigbo constituency, Hon. Nelson Akinsuroju, has been nullified by an election petition tribunal sitting in Akure.

Akinsuroju was declared winner by INEC after polling a total number of 10,207 votes, to defeat the PDP candidate, Babatunde Fadare, who polled 9,287 votes.

However, ruling on the petition filed by the candidate of People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Babatunde Fadare against the election of Akinsuroju, the tribunal declared that the March 18th, 2023 Ile-Oluji/Okeigbo Constituency election, was inconclusive.

The tribunal ordered a rerun election in six, out of the 27 polling units being challenged by the PDP Candidate, of the entire 191 polling units in the Constituency.