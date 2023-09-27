Menu
Search
Subscribe
Law and Order

Ondo lawmaker sacked by tribunal

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Sept 27,2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The election of an All Progressives Congress lawmaker representing the Ileoluji/Okeigbo constituency, Hon. Nelson Akinsuroju, has been nullified by an election petition tribunal sitting in Akure.

Akinsuroju was declared winner by INEC after polling a total number of 10,207 votes, to defeat the PDP candidate, Babatunde Fadare, who polled 9,287 votes.

However, ruling on the petition filed by the candidate of People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Babatunde Fadare against the election of Akinsuroju, the tribunal declared that the March 18th, 2023 Ile-Oluji/Okeigbo Constituency election, was inconclusive.

The tribunal ordered a rerun election in six, out of the 27 polling units being challenged by the PDP Candidate, of the entire 191 polling units in the Constituency.(www.naija247news.com)

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
5 Reasons Why Tinubu Does Not Want Chicago University To Hand Over Academic Records to Atiku
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

5 Reasons Why Tinubu Does Not Want Chicago University To Hand Over Academic Records to Atiku

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Sept 27,2023. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has continued his relentless...

Releasing Nnamdi Kanu Will End Sit-At-Home, Boost S’East Economy” – Group Tells Tinubu

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Sept 27,2023. A group, the Rescue Nigeria Global Network (RNGN),...

Time To Sanction Wike Has Come, He Has Touched The Tiger’s Tail – Atiku’s Camp

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Sept 27,2023. For daring to call for the expulsion of...

At least 100 dead, over 150 injured in Iraq wedding fire outbreak

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
September 27, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. At least 100 people were killed...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

5 Reasons Why Tinubu Does Not Want Chicago University To Hand Over Academic Records to Atiku

Politics & Govt News 0
Sept 27,2023. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has continued his relentless...

Releasing Nnamdi Kanu Will End Sit-At-Home, Boost S’East Economy” – Group Tells Tinubu

Politics & Govt News 0
Sept 27,2023. A group, the Rescue Nigeria Global Network (RNGN),...

Time To Sanction Wike Has Come, He Has Touched The Tiger’s Tail – Atiku’s Camp

Politics & Govt News 0
Sept 27,2023. For daring to call for the expulsion of...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights