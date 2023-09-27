Menu
Nigeria

NLC, TUC declare indefinite strike from October 3

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

September 27, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

THE Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, and the Trade Union Congress, TUC, of Nigeria have declared an indefinite strike starting from October 3.

The two labour centres have told Nigerians to stockpile foodstuffs because the strike would shut down economic activities in the country.

The President of NLC, Joe Ajaero and the TUC, Festus Osifo disclosed this after their separate Emergency National Executive Council, NEC, meeting in Abuja on Tuesday.

According to the communique read by the two Presidents, the indefinite strike was as a result of the alleged insensitivity of government to the plights of Nigerians as a result of the removal of petrol subsidy and continuous demonstration of unwillingness and complete lack of initiative.(www.naija247news.com).





