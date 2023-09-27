Menu
Politics & Govt News

Kano Governor Abba Yusuf Appoints 94 Special Assistants

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Sept 27,2023.

The Governor of Kano State, Abba Yusuf has made new appointments.

He approved the appointment of additional 94 Senior Special Assistants.

This is contained in a statement issued by his Press Secretary, Sanusi Dawakin-Tofa, in Kano on Tuesday.

Only five women were among the 94 newly appointed aides announced by the Governor.

 

They include Rahama Kabeer Fagge, Senior Special Reporter I, Government House; Amina Isah Bebeji, Special Reporter, SEMA; Maijidda Garba, Special Reporter, REB; Fatima Usman Muhammad, Senior Special Reporter, KNARDA; and Asiya Muhammad Umar, Special Reporter, Hospitality Management Institute.

Dawakin-Tofa said all the appointments take immediate effect.(www.naija247news.com)

Previous article
Man who killed DPO arrested in Rivers
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

