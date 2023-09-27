Kano Governor Abba Yusuf Appoints 94 Special Assistants

Sept 27,2023.

The Governor of Kano State, Abba Yusuf has made new appointments.

He approved the appointment of additional 94 Senior Special Assistants.

This is contained in a statement issued by his Press Secretary, Sanusi Dawakin-Tofa, in Kano on Tuesday.

Only five women were among the 94 newly appointed aides announced by the Governor.

They include Rahama Kabeer Fagge, Senior Special Reporter I, Government House; Amina Isah Bebeji, Special Reporter, SEMA; Maijidda Garba, Special Reporter, REB; Fatima Usman Muhammad, Senior Special Reporter, KNARDA; and Asiya Muhammad Umar, Special Reporter, Hospitality Management Institute.

Dawakin-Tofa said all the appointments take immediate effect.(www.naija247news.com)