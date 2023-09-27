Menu
Search
Subscribe
Politics & Govt News

JUST-IN: Ex VP, Yemi Osinbajo Bags New International Appointment

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Sept 27,2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The immediate past Vice President of Nigeria, Professor Yemi Osinbajo has been appointed as the Chairman of the Board of Directors for Climate Action for Africa (CAP-A).

Osinbajo made this this known in a post shared via his X handle, on Wednesday, September 27, 2023.

Thrilled to announce that I have accepted the offer to lead The Climate Action for Africa (CAP-A) as the new Chair of the Board of Directors! Truly excited to drive climate action across Africa alongside an incredible team.

The latest appointment of Osinbajo as the Chairman of the Board of Directors of CAP-A would be the second of its kind since he left office on May 29.

In his acceptance speech, Osinbajo said he is delighted to drive climate action across Africa alongside an incredible team

He wrote: “Thrilled to announce that I have accepted the offer to lead the Climate Action for Africa (CAP-A) as the new Chair of the Board of Directors! Truly excited to drive climate action across Africa alongside an incredible team.”(www.naija247news.com)

 

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Peter Obi Felicitates With Muslims On Eid-El Maulud Celebration
Next article
Osimhen Arrives Napoli Team Hotel, Snubs Teammates
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

NAPTIP arrests man who trafficked minor to Mali for prostitution

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
September 27, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The National Agency for Prohibition of...

17-year-old boy stabbed to death in Adamawa

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
September 27, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A 19-year-old boy, Zakariya Saad, has...

Custom intercept live parrots, hawk worth N6 million

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
September 27, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigeria Customs Service, Seme Area...

Unknown Gunmen kill man, shoot his two siblings and kidnap their mother in Kwara

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
September 27, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

NAPTIP arrests man who trafficked minor to Mali for prostitution

CrimeWatch 0
September 27, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The National Agency for Prohibition of...

17-year-old boy stabbed to death in Adamawa

CrimeWatch 0
September 27, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A 19-year-old boy, Zakariya Saad, has...

Custom intercept live parrots, hawk worth N6 million

Security News 0
September 27, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigeria Customs Service, Seme Area...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights