Menu
Search
Subscribe
Entertainment

Bella took me out of the ‘street’- BBNaija’s Sheggz

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

September 27, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Former Big Brother Naija ‘Level Up’ housemate, Sheggz has stated he left the ‘street’ for his lover, Bella Okagbue.

The love bugs reaffirmed their commitment to each other as Sheggz explained how Bella’s love has overwhelmed him by keeping him out of the street.

They fell in love while competing for the N100milion grand prize in 2022.

The declaration of their love was made even more public when Bella Okagbue shared an advert video featuring herself and Sheggz couldn’t resist praising her in the comment section.

His comment, which has since captured the hearts of many, provided a glimpse into the reasons behind his decision to transition from the streets to a committed relationship with Bella.

“They’ll still ask me why I decided to leave the streets, the answer is obv Bella.”(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Sanwo-Olu Gives Traders Two Days Ultimatum To Evacuate Railway Tracks 
Next article
How multinationals can drive growth and skills transfer in the African data centre market
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

NAPTIP arrests man who trafficked minor to Mali for prostitution

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
September 27, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The National Agency for Prohibition of...

17-year-old boy stabbed to death in Adamawa

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
September 27, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A 19-year-old boy, Zakariya Saad, has...

Custom intercept live parrots, hawk worth N6 million

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
September 27, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigeria Customs Service, Seme Area...

Unknown Gunmen kill man, shoot his two siblings and kidnap their mother in Kwara

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
September 27, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

NAPTIP arrests man who trafficked minor to Mali for prostitution

CrimeWatch 0
September 27, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The National Agency for Prohibition of...

17-year-old boy stabbed to death in Adamawa

CrimeWatch 0
September 27, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A 19-year-old boy, Zakariya Saad, has...

Custom intercept live parrots, hawk worth N6 million

Security News 0
September 27, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigeria Customs Service, Seme Area...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights