Security NewsNigeria Police Force

A I-G presents N1.3bn cheques to families of deceased officers

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

September 27, 2023.

Acting Inspector-General of Police (I-G), Mr Olukayode Egbetokun, on Tuesday in Abuja presented cheques totalling N1.3 billion to 420 families of police officers who died in active service.

Egbetokun said the cheques were for the 2021/2022 and 2022/2023 policy years under the Group Life Assurance policy of the police.

He said the presentation also encompassed the I-G’s Family Welfare Insurance Scheme.

According to him, the Group Life Assurance scheme is a welfare package established as a result of the amendment of the 2004 Pension Reform Act (2014).

Egbetokun said the welfare package was funded by the Federal Government of Nigeria.

“The I-G Family Welfare Insurance Scheme, being funded by the Nigeria Police Force, was established in 2017.

“The idea is to relieve the hardship faced by deceased’s immediate family before their death benefits are ready for payment,’’ he said.

He added that the Nigeria Police Force was firmly grounded in the belief that every human life is inherently valuable.

“Our commitment to prompt fulfilment of our obligations, including the provision of insurance and other benefits to our officers and their families who have made significant sacrifices is an expression of appreciation.

“This tangible support serves to boost the morale of officers and men and underscores our steadfast dedication to their welfare and that of their families.

“It is a testament to our recognition of their sacrifices and an assurance that their service is held in the highest regard,’’ the I-G added.

He pledged the resolve of the Nigeria Police leadership to further enhance welfare packages for all members of the Police family, irrespective of their status.

The I-G said the enhanced welfare package would be extended to serving, retired, or those who had made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.

He said the objective was to establish welfare support that would cement the bonds within the police community.

Egbetokun said the idea was to create an environment where every officer felt valued, protected and motivated to deliver his or her utmost in the service of the nation,

“In extending my heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased officers, I am aware that nothing can fill the void left behind by your loved ones.

“I implore you, however, to make good use of these funds to address your needs and other challenges, particularly in the context of your financial stability,’’ Egbetokun stressed. (www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
