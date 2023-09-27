17-year-old boy stabbed to death in Adamawa

September 27, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A 19-year-old boy, Zakariya Saad, has been arrested for allegedly stabbing 17-year-old Muhammed Yahaya to death in Yola South Local Government Area of Adamawa State.

Spokesperson of the State Police Command, SP Suleiman Nguroje, who confirmed the incident in a statement on Wednesday, September 27, 2023, said the suspect was arrested from his residence in Wuro Hausa area of Yola South on Tuesday.

According to the PPRO, the command a report received from residents of Damdu Ward of the same Yola South LGA that a young yet-to-be-identified person was seen lying in a pool of blood with stab wound around his neck.

Police operatives immediately went to the scene and took the injured boy to the hospital, where he was certified dead.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Afolabi Babatola directs Deputy Commissioner of Police CID to take over investigation and ensure diligent prosecution,” the statement added. (www.naija247news.com).