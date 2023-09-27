Menu
Search
Subscribe
CrimeWatch

17-year-old boy stabbed to death in Adamawa

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

September 27, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A 19-year-old boy, Zakariya Saad, has been arrested for allegedly stabbing 17-year-old Muhammed Yahaya to death in Yola South Local Government Area of Adamawa State.

Spokesperson of the State Police Command, SP Suleiman Nguroje, who confirmed the incident in a statement on Wednesday, September 27, 2023, said the suspect was arrested from his residence in Wuro Hausa area of Yola South on Tuesday.

According to the PPRO, the command a report received from residents of Damdu Ward of the same Yola South LGA that a young yet-to-be-identified person was seen lying in a pool of blood with stab wound around his neck.

Police operatives immediately went to the scene and took the injured boy to the hospital, where he was certified dead.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Afolabi Babatola directs Deputy Commissioner of Police CID to take over investigation and ensure diligent prosecution,” the statement added. (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Custom intercept live parrots, hawk worth N6 million
Next article
NAPTIP arrests man who trafficked minor to Mali for prostitution
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

NAPTIP arrests man who trafficked minor to Mali for prostitution

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
September 27, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The National Agency for Prohibition of...

Custom intercept live parrots, hawk worth N6 million

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
September 27, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigeria Customs Service, Seme Area...

Unknown Gunmen kill man, shoot his two siblings and kidnap their mother in Kwara

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
September 27, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have...

How multinationals can drive growth and skills transfer in the African data centre market

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Sept 27,2023. Anglophone Africa at Schneider Electric and Kevin Kent,...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

NAPTIP arrests man who trafficked minor to Mali for prostitution

CrimeWatch 0
September 27, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The National Agency for Prohibition of...

Custom intercept live parrots, hawk worth N6 million

Security News 0
September 27, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigeria Customs Service, Seme Area...

Unknown Gunmen kill man, shoot his two siblings and kidnap their mother in Kwara

Security News 0
September 27, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights