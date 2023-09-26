Zamfara University: Don’t let criminals make rules for you – Peter Obi to Nigerians

Sept 26,2023.

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has reacted to the abduction of some school girls from the Federal University, Gusau.

Naija247News reports that gunmen suspected to be bandits abducted an unspecified number of students of the Federal University of Gusau in the early hours of Friday.

The terrorists were said to have attacked the Sabon-Gida community located within the Bungudu Local Government Area of Zamfara State, where many students from the university were residing.

Obi called on Nigerians not to give room to criminals and bandits to make the rules by which they live.

“We must as a nation resist any attempt to allow criminals to make the rules by which we live as a national community. And we should not allow bandits and criminals to destroy our nation.

“Combating insecurity remains the priority in the New Nigeria of my dream because I strongly believe that a safe and secure Nigeria is indeed possible,” he wrote on X.(www.naija247news.com)