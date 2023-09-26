Menu
Search
Subscribe
Politics & Govt News

Zamfara University: Don’t let criminals make rules for you – Peter Obi to Nigerians

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Sept 26,2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has reacted to the abduction of some school girls from the Federal University, Gusau.

Naija247News reports that gunmen suspected to be bandits abducted an unspecified number of students of the Federal University of Gusau in the early hours of Friday.

The terrorists were said to have attacked the Sabon-Gida community located within the Bungudu Local Government Area of Zamfara State, where many students from the university were residing.

Obi called on Nigerians not to give room to criminals and bandits to make the rules by which they live.

“We must as a nation resist any attempt to allow criminals to make the rules by which we live as a national community. And we should not allow bandits and criminals to destroy our nation.

“Combating insecurity remains the priority in the New Nigeria of my dream because I strongly believe that a safe and secure Nigeria is indeed possible,” he wrote on X.(www.naija247news.com)

 

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Cement price may increase to N9,000 per bag from November— Manufacturers
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Cement price may increase to N9,000 per bag from November— Manufacturers

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
September 26, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Cement Producers Association of Nigeria,...

Stock market extends down trend, All Share Index drops by 0.66%

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
September 26, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian stock market on Monday extended...

Sam Adeyemi Envisions Regular Addressing of Citizens if in Leadership Role

Naija247news -
Senior Pastor of Daystar Christian Centre, Sam Adeyemi, shared...

Governor Mbah Advocates New Road Maintenance Approach After Enugu Bridge Collapse

Idowu Peters -
Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah, has called for a...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Cement price may increase to N9,000 per bag from November— Manufacturers

Business News 0
September 26, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Cement Producers Association of Nigeria,...

Stock market extends down trend, All Share Index drops by 0.66%

Nigeria Stock Exchange 0
September 26, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian stock market on Monday extended...

Sam Adeyemi Envisions Regular Addressing of Citizens if in Leadership Role

Political parties 0
Senior Pastor of Daystar Christian Centre, Sam Adeyemi, shared...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights