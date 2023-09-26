Menu
Search
Subscribe
CrimeWatch

Woman Arrested for Criticizing Tomato Paste; FCCPC Calls Company to Account

By: The Editor

Date:

Abuja – Police authorities in Abuja have taken into custody a woman named Chioma Okoli for her critique of a tomato paste, alleging it was overly sweet.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Approximately two weeks ago, the woman, who goes by the name Chioma Egodi Jnr on Facebook, claimed that she had visited the market in search of her preferred tomato paste. Unable to find it, she opted for an alternative brand. Upon opening the paste, she asserted that it had an unexpectedly sugary taste. She then turned to her social media acquaintances to ascertain if they had encountered a similar issue.

However, the Chief Executive Officer of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), Babatunde Iruka, later confirmed that the woman had been apprehended due to her comment.

“UPDATE: @fccpcnigeria operatives have confirmed the arrest & transfer of the case to Abuja by the Police Force,” stated the FCCPC boss on his X account on Monday. “She was no longer at the station on arrival. Working to determine the exact current location & engaging Force HQ in Abuja.”

While the company in question refuted the woman’s allegations, dismissing them as baseless, the FCCPC declared that it is in the process of issuing a summons to the company.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
The Court of Appeal Commences the 2023/2024 Legal Year
Next article
Tinubu’s Grand Entry Onto The Political Stage By Mohammed Idris
The Editor
The Editor

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Sam Adeyemi Envisions Regular Addressing of Citizens if in Leadership Role

Naija247news -
Senior Pastor of Daystar Christian Centre, Sam Adeyemi, shared...

Governor Mbah Advocates New Road Maintenance Approach After Enugu Bridge Collapse

Idowu Peters -
Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah, has called for a...

Sam Adeyemi Calls on African Leaders to Reevaluate Cultures Perpetuating Master-Slave Dynamics

Naija247news -
Renowned Senior Pastor of Daystar Christian Centre, Sam Adeyemi,...

Tinubu’s Grand Entry Onto The Political Stage By Mohammed Idris

Naija247news -
Having hit the ground running at home, with a...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Sam Adeyemi Envisions Regular Addressing of Citizens if in Leadership Role

Political parties 0
Senior Pastor of Daystar Christian Centre, Sam Adeyemi, shared...

Governor Mbah Advocates New Road Maintenance Approach After Enugu Bridge Collapse

Regions 0
Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah, has called for a...

Sam Adeyemi Calls on African Leaders to Reevaluate Cultures Perpetuating Master-Slave Dynamics

Sermons & Preaching 0
Renowned Senior Pastor of Daystar Christian Centre, Sam Adeyemi,...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights