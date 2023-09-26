Woman Arrested for Criticizing Tomato Paste; FCCPC Calls Company to Account

Abuja – Police authorities in Abuja have taken into custody a woman named Chioma Okoli for her critique of a tomato paste, alleging it was overly sweet.

Approximately two weeks ago, the woman, who goes by the name Chioma Egodi Jnr on Facebook, claimed that she had visited the market in search of her preferred tomato paste. Unable to find it, she opted for an alternative brand. Upon opening the paste, she asserted that it had an unexpectedly sugary taste. She then turned to her social media acquaintances to ascertain if they had encountered a similar issue.

However, the Chief Executive Officer of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), Babatunde Iruka, later confirmed that the woman had been apprehended due to her comment.

“UPDATE: @fccpcnigeria operatives have confirmed the arrest & transfer of the case to Abuja by the Police Force,” stated the FCCPC boss on his X account on Monday. “She was no longer at the station on arrival. Working to determine the exact current location & engaging Force HQ in Abuja.”

While the company in question refuted the woman’s allegations, dismissing them as baseless, the FCCPC declared that it is in the process of issuing a summons to the company.