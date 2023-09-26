Menu
WHO to ban smoking, vaping in school to protect youngsters

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

September 26, 2023.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has released two new publications, “Freedom from tobacco and nicotine: guide for schools,” and “Nicotine- and tobacco-free school toolkit” to help protect children’s health.

WHO made this known in a statement on Tuesday.

It said that tobacco industry relentlessly targeted young people with tobacco and nicotine products resulting in e-cigarette use increasing, with nine out of 10 smokers starting before the age of 18.

The statement said that the products have also been made more affordable for young people through the sale of single-use cigarettes and e-cigarettes, which typically lacked health warnings.

It said that regulators in the US in August warned companies to stop selling illegal e-cigarettes that appeal to youths by resembling school supplies, cartoon characters, and even teddy bears.

Dr Ruediger Krech, Director of Health Promotion, WHO said: “Whether sitting in class, playing games outside or waiting at the school bus stop, we must protect young people from deadly second-hand smoke and toxic e-cigarette emissions as well as ads promoting these products.”

Krech said that the new guide and toolkit were step-by-step manuals for schools to create nicotine and tobacco-free campuses, but it takes a “whole of school” approach which includes teachers, staff, students, parents among others.

He said that the guide and toolkit included topics on how to support students to quit smoking, education campaigns, implementing policies and how to enforce them.

According to him, the guide highlights four ways to foster a nicotine- and tobacco-free environment for young people.

Krechsaid: “Banning nicotine and tobacco products on school campuses,

prohibiting the sale of nicotine and tobacco products near schools,

banning direct and indirect ads.

” Promotion of nicotine and tobacco products near schools and

refusing sponsorship or engagement with tobacco and nicotine industries.”

He said that countries worldwide were highlighted in the publication as having successfully implemented policies that support tobacco and nicotine free campuses.

Krech said the counties are: India, Indonesia, Ireland, Kyrgyzstan, Morocco, Qatar, Syria, Saudi Arabia and Ukraine.

The statement said that the new WHO guide can help create nicotine- and tobacco-free schools that help keep kids healthy and safe.(www.naija247news.com).

