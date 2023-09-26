UK Tech Firm Boosts Nigeria’s Efforts to Reduce Flare Gas Emissions

CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, September 26, 2023/ — Nigeria is taking significant strides to curb flare gas emissions, with a focus on eliminating routine flaring in the coming years. One crucial aspect of this endeavor is precise measurement.

Fluenta, a global leader in ultrasonic sensing technology for flare gas measurement, has recently completed a project at the Dangote Refinery in Nigeria, the largest oil refinery in Africa. Their task was to install 18 ultrasonic flare gas meters on the refinery’s extensive pipelines.

The Dangote Refinery is at the forefront of Africa’s and Nigeria’s journey toward energy self-sufficiency. Despite being Africa’s largest oil producer, Nigeria currently imports refined petroleum products for its domestic consumption.

The Dangote Refinery, the world’s largest single-train refinery, began operating in May 2023. It has the capacity to refine 650,000 barrels of oil per day, sufficient to meet Nigeria’s daily fuel requirements, with a daily surplus of 38 million liters of refined products earmarked for export.

Nigeria is positioning itself as a global leader in emissions reduction, and flare gas measurement is essential for regulatory compliance and accurate emissions monitoring in the petroleum industry.

Fluenta worked closely with its exclusive Nigerian representative, Daptem Engineering, and the Dangote project team for over four months to develop a reliable and accurate flare measurement solution. This task was particularly challenging due to the diverse pipeline sizes, ranging from 18″ to 90″ in diameter, and the high concentration of CO2 in the flared gas, which makes ultrasonic measurement more complex.

To overcome these challenges, the team devised innovative, customized solutions tailored to each unique pipeline, ensuring the accuracy of the measurement system.

Under current Nigerian law, companies involved in oil and gas refining must pay a ‘tax’ for flaring gas to incentivize overall reduction in flaring. This underscores the critical role played by Fluenta’s accurate and reliable flare measurement technology.

Radek Kurkowski, director at Fluenta, emphasizes the importance of flare gas measurement for environmental compliance and safety, especially in a facility of this scale. He states, “Fluenta’s work stands as testament to the power of innovation, creative teamwork, and a commitment to meeting the client’s needs. We are immensely proud to contribute to Nigeria’s energy security.”

Fluenta has a strong track record of working in Africa. In 2017, the company partnered with an International Oil Company (IOC) operating in Nigeria to provide tailored flare measurement solutions. Since then, the IOC has ordered an additional 32 Fluenta flare measurement meters, solidifying Fluenta’s status as a preferred supplier.

Fluenta will be addressing the challenges of combustion efficiency and industry efforts to monitor methane emissions from flaring at the upcoming Nigeria Hydrocarbon Measurement Conference (NiHMEC), scheduled for October 4-5 in Lagos, Nigeria.