TUC Demands Action Over Promises from Federal Government

The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) has voiced its frustration with the Ministry of Labour and Employment for continually making promises without delivering tangible results.

Among its demands are wage increases for federal civil servants, tax exemptions for specific worker categories, and the establishment of effective structures for implementing palliatives from the Federal Government.

TUC President, Festus Osifo, expressed this disappointment during an interview on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily when asked to comment on recent assurances made by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Simon Lalong, regarding a wage salary award.

Osifo emphasized the weariness of hearing “soon” and the desire for concrete pronouncements and solutions to pressing issues. He stated, “We have been hearing of dates. We have been hearing, ‘It will come today, tomorrow, next tomorrow.’ We are relatively tired of promises; all we want is actions.”

Recalling discussions with the labour minister during their last meeting, Osifo mentioned that he was informed that the President was currently out of the country but might make a pronouncement upon returning. He also noted a newspaper headline during a program’s review segment, indicating that the anticipated pronouncements would be forthcoming in the near future.

The TUC’s message is clear: it’s time for action, not just promises, to address the concerns of the Nigerian workforce.