Menu
Search
Subscribe
Analysis

Tinubu’s Neoliberal Monetary Policy Drags Naira Down 1000 Per Dollar as Nigerians Gnash Their Teeth..

By: Godwin Okafor

Date:

Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu’s 30% Naira devaluation has a taken a heavy effect on the country’s economy as local currency naira fell to the psychologically important threshold of 1 000 per dollar on the parallel market on Tuesday as Nigerian lawmakers prepared to vet Olayemi Michael Cardoso as the new head of the nation’s central bank.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The currency slipped from 990 to 1 000, according to Abubakar Mohammed, chief executive officer of Forward Marketing Bureau de Change, which compiles data on the informal market in Lagos.

The parallel-market rate is now about 29% weaker than the official exchange rate of 773.78 per dollar. The two rates briefly converged soon after newly elected President Bola Tinubu announced sweeping currency reforms in June, but they’ve diverged steadily since then as dollar supply from the central bank fell short.

Nigeria’s Senate will consider the confirmation of Cardoso and the central bank’s four deputy governors later on Tuesday. They’re all expected to win approval.

Meanwhile, companies seeking hard currency to pay for imports have been joined in dollar buying by ordinary citizens who are fearful of further depreciation in the naira.

“The demand for foreign exchange is currently a stampede,” said Ogho Okiti, chief executive of ThinkBusiness Africa, a Lagos-based advisory and data services firm. “The demand is now not just for imports, but also for store and preservation of value.”

On Thursday, the central bank postponed a rate-setting meeting scheduled for Sept 25-26. Its new governor, former Citigroup executive Olayemi Cardoso, is yet to be confirmed in his role, while the acting governor and four deputy governors have resigned, effectively leaving a policy-making vaccuum at the top.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Nigeria’s Biggest FinTech Firm Redefines Shopping Experience with #BattleoftheBrands
Next article
WHO to ban smoking, vaping in school to protect youngsters
Godwin Okafor
Godwin Okaforhttps://naija247news.com
Godwin Okafor is a Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur and Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. He has over 16 years experience in financial journalism. His experience cuts across traditional and digital media. He started his journalism career at Business Day, Nigeria and founded Naija247news Media in 2010. Godwin holds a Bachelors degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. He is an alumni of Lagos Business School and a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania (Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists). Over the years, he has won a number of journalism awards. Godwin is the chairman of Emmerich Resources Limited, the publisher of Naija247news.

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

AFC Secures $300 Million Loan from China’s Export-Import Bank to Bolster Trade Finance in Africa

Godwin Okafor -
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt, September 26, 2023/ -- In a...

Tinubu administration Commits to Allocating 25% of National Budget to Education

Samuel Onyekwe -
In a significant move aimed at elevating the quality...

WHO to ban smoking, vaping in school to protect youngsters

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
September 26, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has...

Nigeria’s Biggest FinTech Firm Redefines Shopping Experience with #BattleoftheBrands

Joseph Adam -
September 26, 2023, Lagos, Nigeria: Flutterwave, Africa’s leading payments...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

AFC Secures $300 Million Loan from China’s Export-Import Bank to Bolster Trade Finance in Africa

Investing 0
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt, September 26, 2023/ -- In a...

Tinubu administration Commits to Allocating 25% of National Budget to Education

ASUU 0
In a significant move aimed at elevating the quality...

WHO to ban smoking, vaping in school to protect youngsters

Health news 0
September 26, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights