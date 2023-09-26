Tinubu’s Neoliberal Monetary Policy Drags Naira Down 1000 Per Dollar as Nigerians Gnash Their Teeth..

Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu’s 30% Naira devaluation has a taken a heavy effect on the country’s economy as local currency naira fell to the psychologically important threshold of 1 000 per dollar on the parallel market on Tuesday as Nigerian lawmakers prepared to vet Olayemi Michael Cardoso as the new head of the nation’s central bank.

The currency slipped from 990 to 1 000, according to Abubakar Mohammed, chief executive officer of Forward Marketing Bureau de Change, which compiles data on the informal market in Lagos.

The parallel-market rate is now about 29% weaker than the official exchange rate of 773.78 per dollar. The two rates briefly converged soon after newly elected President Bola Tinubu announced sweeping currency reforms in June, but they’ve diverged steadily since then as dollar supply from the central bank fell short.

Nigeria’s Senate will consider the confirmation of Cardoso and the central bank’s four deputy governors later on Tuesday. They’re all expected to win approval.

Meanwhile, companies seeking hard currency to pay for imports have been joined in dollar buying by ordinary citizens who are fearful of further depreciation in the naira.

“The demand for foreign exchange is currently a stampede,” said Ogho Okiti, chief executive of ThinkBusiness Africa, a Lagos-based advisory and data services firm. “The demand is now not just for imports, but also for store and preservation of value.”

On Thursday, the central bank postponed a rate-setting meeting scheduled for Sept 25-26. Its new governor, former Citigroup executive Olayemi Cardoso, is yet to be confirmed in his role, while the acting governor and four deputy governors have resigned, effectively leaving a policy-making vaccuum at the top.