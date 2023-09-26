Menu
Search
Subscribe
ASUU

Tinubu administration Commits to Allocating 25% of National Budget to Education

By: Samuel Onyekwe

Date:

In a significant move aimed at elevating the quality of the education sector and aligning with international benchmarks, the Federal Government has declared its commitment to allocate 25 percent of the national budget to education.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The announcement was made by the Minister of Education, Prof. Mamman Tahir, during a press briefing held on Tuesday in preparation for the 2023 World Teachers Day.

Prof. Tahir emphasized that this increased budget allocation is a pivotal step towards enhancing the sector’s quality and ensuring that highly qualified educators are retained within the system. He stressed the importance of nurturing a conducive environment for education in the country.

Furthermore, the Minister called upon security agencies and the military to intensify their efforts in safeguarding schools, particularly those situated in vulnerable regions. This proactive measure is aimed at guaranteeing the safety and security of students, which is paramount for a conducive learning environment.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
WHO to ban smoking, vaping in school to protect youngsters
Next article
AFC Secures $300 Million Loan from China’s Export-Import Bank to Bolster Trade Finance in Africa
Samuel Onyekwe
Samuel Onyekwehttp://www.naija247news.com

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

AFC Secures $300 Million Loan from China’s Export-Import Bank to Bolster Trade Finance in Africa

Godwin Okafor -
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt, September 26, 2023/ -- In a...

WHO to ban smoking, vaping in school to protect youngsters

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
September 26, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has...

Tinubu’s Neoliberal Monetary Policy Drags Naira Down 1000 Per Dollar as Nigerians Gnash Their Teeth..

Godwin Okafor -
Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu’s 30% Naira devaluation has a...

Nigeria’s Biggest FinTech Firm Redefines Shopping Experience with #BattleoftheBrands

Joseph Adam -
September 26, 2023, Lagos, Nigeria: Flutterwave, Africa’s leading payments...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

AFC Secures $300 Million Loan from China’s Export-Import Bank to Bolster Trade Finance in Africa

Investing 0
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt, September 26, 2023/ -- In a...

WHO to ban smoking, vaping in school to protect youngsters

Health news 0
September 26, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has...

Tinubu’s Neoliberal Monetary Policy Drags Naira Down 1000 Per Dollar as Nigerians Gnash Their Teeth..

Analysis 0
Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu’s 30% Naira devaluation has a...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights