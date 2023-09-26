Tinubu administration Commits to Allocating 25% of National Budget to Education

In a significant move aimed at elevating the quality of the education sector and aligning with international benchmarks, the Federal Government has declared its commitment to allocate 25 percent of the national budget to education.

The announcement was made by the Minister of Education, Prof. Mamman Tahir, during a press briefing held on Tuesday in preparation for the 2023 World Teachers Day.

Prof. Tahir emphasized that this increased budget allocation is a pivotal step towards enhancing the sector’s quality and ensuring that highly qualified educators are retained within the system. He stressed the importance of nurturing a conducive environment for education in the country.

Furthermore, the Minister called upon security agencies and the military to intensify their efforts in safeguarding schools, particularly those situated in vulnerable regions. This proactive measure is aimed at guaranteeing the safety and security of students, which is paramount for a conducive learning environment.