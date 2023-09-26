The Court of Appeal Commences the 2023/2024 Legal Year

Abuja, September 25, 2023 – The Court of Appeal has officially inaugurated the 2023/2024 legal year with a special court session.

This time-honored tradition marks the beginning of the legal year and offers justices a moment to contemplate the achievements and obstacles of the preceding year, assess them, and look ahead to the future.

The event saw esteemed attendees, including Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, retired Chief Justices of the Supreme Court, Court of Appeal justices, and heads of various courts.

Notable figures in attendance comprised the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

Also present were Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Barau Jibrin; Chairman of the House Committee on Judiciary, Oluwole Oke; President of the Nigerian Bar Association, Yakubu Maikyau; and Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SANs).