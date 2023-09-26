Stock market extends down trend, All Share Index drops by 0.66%

September 26, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian stock market on Monday extended downtrend on profit taking by investors.

The All Share Index dropped by 0.66% to close at 66,882.64 points from the previous close of 67,324.59 points.

The Market Capitalisation declined by 0.66% to close at N36.605 trillion from the previous close of N36.847 trillion, thereby shedding N242 billion.

An aggregate of 408 million units of shares were traded in 7,707 deals, valued at N5.4 billion.

The Market Breadth closed negative as 15 equities emerged as gainers against 37 equities that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

Ikeja Hotel led other gainers with 10.00% growth to close at N2.75 from the previous close of 2.50.

JOHNHOLT and Cornerstone Insurance among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 9.70% and 9.49% respectively.

Percentage Losers

CAVERTON led other price decliners as it shed 9.87% of its share price to close at N1.37 from the previous close of N1.52.

ACCESSCORP and OANDO among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 9.86% and 9.70% respectively.

Volume Drivers

ACCESSCORP traded about 113 million units of its shares in 1,248 deals, valued at N1.78 billion.

UBA traded about 59.6 million units of its shares in 683 deals, valued at N1.05 billion.

TRANSCORP traded about 16.8 million units of its shares in 388 deals, valued at N103.7 million.(www.naija247news.com).