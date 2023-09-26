Menu
Search
Subscribe
Nigeria Stock Exchange

Stock market extends down trend, All Share Index drops by 0.66%

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

September 26, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian stock market on Monday extended downtrend on profit taking by investors.

The All Share Index dropped by 0.66% to close at 66,882.64 points from the previous close of 67,324.59 points.

The Market Capitalisation declined by 0.66% to close at N36.605 trillion from the previous close of N36.847 trillion, thereby shedding N242 billion.

An aggregate of 408 million units of shares were traded in 7,707 deals, valued at N5.4 billion.

The Market Breadth closed negative as 15 equities emerged as gainers against 37 equities that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

Ikeja Hotel led other gainers with 10.00% growth to close at N2.75 from the previous close of 2.50.

JOHNHOLT and Cornerstone Insurance among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 9.70% and 9.49% respectively.

Percentage Losers

CAVERTON led other price decliners as it shed 9.87% of its share price to close at N1.37 from the previous close of N1.52.

ACCESSCORP and OANDO among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 9.86% and 9.70% respectively.

Volume Drivers

ACCESSCORP traded about 113 million units of its shares in 1,248 deals, valued at N1.78 billion.

UBA traded about 59.6 million units of its shares in 683 deals, valued at N1.05 billion.

TRANSCORP traded about 16.8 million units of its shares in 388 deals, valued at N103.7 million.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Sam Adeyemi Envisions Regular Addressing of Citizens if in Leadership Role
Next article
Cement price may increase to N9,000 per bag from November— Manufacturers
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Zamfara University: Don’t let criminals make rules for you – Peter Obi to Nigerians

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Sept 26,2023. The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter...

Cement price may increase to N9,000 per bag from November— Manufacturers

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
September 26, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Cement Producers Association of Nigeria,...

Sam Adeyemi Envisions Regular Addressing of Citizens if in Leadership Role

Naija247news -
Senior Pastor of Daystar Christian Centre, Sam Adeyemi, shared...

Governor Mbah Advocates New Road Maintenance Approach After Enugu Bridge Collapse

Idowu Peters -
Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah, has called for a...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Zamfara University: Don’t let criminals make rules for you – Peter Obi to Nigerians

Politics & Govt News 0
Sept 26,2023. The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter...

Cement price may increase to N9,000 per bag from November— Manufacturers

Business News 0
September 26, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Cement Producers Association of Nigeria,...

Sam Adeyemi Envisions Regular Addressing of Citizens if in Leadership Role

Political parties 0
Senior Pastor of Daystar Christian Centre, Sam Adeyemi, shared...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights