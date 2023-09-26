Menu
Soludo Steps Down Four Principals For Flouting Free Education Policy

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Sept 26,2023.

Governor Chukwuma Soludo has stepped down Principals of four public schools for non compliance to the Solution Free Education policy of Anambra State Government.

The Principals of Washington Memorial Grammar School Onitsha, Nkem Nkechi; Kenneth Dike Secondary School Awka, Onwurah Catherine; New Era Secondary School Onitsha, Dr. Cordelia Okonkwo; and, Amaka Ubaka of Prince Memorial High School Onitsha were alleged to have acted in contravention of the Solution policy on Free Education in the State.

The stepping down of the Principals was announced by the Commissioner for Education Prof. Ngozi Chuma-Udeh.

Chuma-Udeh stated that a committee has been constituted to investigate the activities of the affected principals.

She further stated that if found culpable, the principals would be made to refund the amount collected.

It would be recalled that Soludo had during his visits to Premier Primary School Odume Obosi and Ado Girls Secondary School Onitsha, announced that in line with the Solution Free Education policy, no child from early childhood education and development up to Junior Secondary School (JSS 3), is required to pay any fee.

He also added that no student in the Senior Secondary should pay more than N5,000.(www.naija247news.com)

Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editor
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

