Menu
Search
Subscribe
Political parties

Sam Adeyemi Envisions Regular Addressing of Citizens if in Leadership Role

By: Naija247news

Date:

Senior Pastor of Daystar Christian Centre, Sam Adeyemi, shared his perspective on enhancing leadership culture in Nigeria, stating that if he were a governor or the president, he would establish a weekly tradition of addressing the nation.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

During his appearance on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Monday, Adeyemi expressed, “If I was the governor or president of Nigeria, I would address the nation every Sunday evening or Monday. It may be five minutes, but I would promote the idea of development.”

The 56-year-old cleric stressed the importance of responsible leadership at all levels and challenged citizens to take an active role in shaping Nigeria’s future. He underscored the need for collaborative efforts to drive the nation’s progress.

“For too long, we’ve allowed those in power to dictate our path forward,” Adeyemi asserted. “If they are unwilling to initiate change, we must take the initiative ourselves, starting at the individual level.”

Adeyemi emphasized that communication is a vital component of this initiative. He pointed out that the younger generation has unprecedented opportunities to share their message, thanks to the rise of social media and the availability of advanced communication tools.

“Your phone today is your radio station and your TV station,” he remarked.

The leadership expert also called upon officials, including those in the military, to lead the charge in advocating for a developed Nigeria. He urged individuals in positions of authority to go beyond simply holding their roles but to utilize their influence to push for meaningful change.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Governor Mbah Advocates New Road Maintenance Approach After Enugu Bridge Collapse
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Governor Mbah Advocates New Road Maintenance Approach After Enugu Bridge Collapse

Idowu Peters -
Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah, has called for a...

Sam Adeyemi Calls on African Leaders to Reevaluate Cultures Perpetuating Master-Slave Dynamics

Naija247news -
Renowned Senior Pastor of Daystar Christian Centre, Sam Adeyemi,...

Tinubu’s Grand Entry Onto The Political Stage By Mohammed Idris

Naija247news -
Having hit the ground running at home, with a...

Woman Arrested for Criticizing Tomato Paste; FCCPC Calls Company to Account

The Editor -
Abuja - Police authorities in Abuja have taken into...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Governor Mbah Advocates New Road Maintenance Approach After Enugu Bridge Collapse

Regions 0
Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah, has called for a...

Sam Adeyemi Calls on African Leaders to Reevaluate Cultures Perpetuating Master-Slave Dynamics

Sermons & Preaching 0
Renowned Senior Pastor of Daystar Christian Centre, Sam Adeyemi,...

Tinubu’s Grand Entry Onto The Political Stage By Mohammed Idris

Nigerianism 0
Having hit the ground running at home, with a...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights