Sam Adeyemi Envisions Regular Addressing of Citizens if in Leadership Role

Senior Pastor of Daystar Christian Centre, Sam Adeyemi, shared his perspective on enhancing leadership culture in Nigeria, stating that if he were a governor or the president, he would establish a weekly tradition of addressing the nation.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

During his appearance on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Monday, Adeyemi expressed, “If I was the governor or president of Nigeria, I would address the nation every Sunday evening or Monday. It may be five minutes, but I would promote the idea of development.”

The 56-year-old cleric stressed the importance of responsible leadership at all levels and challenged citizens to take an active role in shaping Nigeria’s future. He underscored the need for collaborative efforts to drive the nation’s progress.

“For too long, we’ve allowed those in power to dictate our path forward,” Adeyemi asserted. “If they are unwilling to initiate change, we must take the initiative ourselves, starting at the individual level.”

Adeyemi emphasized that communication is a vital component of this initiative. He pointed out that the younger generation has unprecedented opportunities to share their message, thanks to the rise of social media and the availability of advanced communication tools.

“Your phone today is your radio station and your TV station,” he remarked.

The leadership expert also called upon officials, including those in the military, to lead the charge in advocating for a developed Nigeria. He urged individuals in positions of authority to go beyond simply holding their roles but to utilize their influence to push for meaningful change.