Sam Adeyemi Calls on African Leaders to Reevaluate Cultures Perpetuating Master-Slave Dynamics

Renowned Senior Pastor of Daystar Christian Centre, Sam Adeyemi, has issued a compelling call for a reexamination of power structures within African nations, urging leaders to abandon cultures that promote a lord-like authority over their citizens.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Monday, Adeyemi asserted that a significant factor contributing to the leadership challenges faced by African nations can be traced back to their cultural norms.

This statement comes in the wake of President Bola Tinubu’s recent remarks about a leadership deficit among citizens. At the G20 Summit in India, Tinubu addressed Nigerians in the diaspora, stating, “We are not poor in knowledge. We are not poor in human resources. We are only poor in management and leadership.”

In response to the President’s comments, Adeyemi lamented that despite the existence of numerous effective strategies, the prevailing leadership culture in most African nations often hinders the implementation of beneficial plans.

“The challenge is that culture will eat your strategy for lunch. It is the same thing for us when it comes to leadership,” he emphasized. “We have a leadership culture in Africa, and it’s not only Africa; all over the world, you have a leadership culture, and it’s different. But for Africa, it’s peculiar. My hypothesis is that our original leadership culture is built on the monarchical structure of government.”

Adeyemi likened personal habits to the cultures within groups, organizations, or nations, explaining that these default behaviors can hinder change efforts. In many African systems, he noted, leaders are perceived as superior to those they lead, and this creates a power dynamic reminiscent of master-slave relationships.

According to Adeyemi, this cultural approach to leadership poses a significant problem in Nigeria, and the nation’s progress is closely tied to the average leadership quality of its citizens. He stressed that until this cultural mindset is restructured, the management of resources, especially economic resources, remains problematic.

Highlighting the importance of leadership in the face of uncertainty, unpredictability, and disruption, Adeyemi emphasized that leadership culture significantly influences a country’s ability to utilize its resources optimally. He concluded by stating that a nation’s most valuable asset is its people and called for a reevaluation of leadership structures in various aspects of society, including families, businesses, government, and religious institutions.