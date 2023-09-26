Nollywood Actor Yemi Adeyemi passes on

September 26, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Veteran Nollywood actress Yemi Adeyemi, also known as Suara, has succumbed to the cold hands of death.

Suara died on September 24th, 2023, according to the legendary actor’s family in an official statement. They do not, however, reveal the cause of his death.

The post reads:

“ IT IS WITH A HEAVY HEART BUT WITH TOTAL SUBMISSION TO GOD THAT WE ANNOUNCE THE PASSING OF OUR BELOVED HUSBAND, FATHER, GRANDFATHER, BROTHER, UNCLE, OLUYEMI LAWRENCE ADEYEMI(SUARA) WHO WENT TO BE WITH THE LORD ON SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 24, 2023. WE ARE CONSOLED BECAUSE WE KNOW THAT HE HAS GONE TO REST. WE KINDLY REQUEST THAT THE FAMILY BE ALLOWED SOME PRIVACY IN THIS TIME OF GRIEF. MORE DETAILS ABOUT THE BURIAL WILL BE COMMUNICATED SOON. ADEYEMI ADEDOTUN CHARLES FOR THE FAMILY.” (www.naija247news.com).