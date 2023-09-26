Menu
Search
Subscribe
Politics & Govt News

NLC Holds Emergency Meeting After Failed Negotiations With FG

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Sept 26,2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

After series of failed negotiations with the federal Government, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has convened an emergency National Executive Council (NEC) meeting with its members.

This is to decide if it would embark on a total shutdown of the economy.

According to a notice signed by the NLC General Secretary, Emmanuel Ugboaja, the meeting is to be held virtually on Tuesday 26 September 2023.

The letter was addressed to all presidents, general secretaries, and treasurers of all NLC affiliates to decide the fate of its planned strike.

Recall that Naija247News had reported that the 14-day ultimatum given to the FG ended on Friday, 22 September 2023.

The NLC has accused the government of not meeting its demands.

Also, the NLC President Joe Ajaero had insisted that Congress was tired of engaging with the government on the same issue without any positive outcome.

He also accused the government of being insincere and insensitive to the needs of workers.

This virtual NEC meeting with the union excos will determine when and how the nationwide indefinite strike action of the Congress will commence.(www.naija247news.com)

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Soludo Steps Down Four Principals For Flouting Free Education Policy
Next article
Another Tinubu’s Chicago varsity classmate testifies in US court
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Gunmen Storm Another Institution, Shoot Three Students, Abduct One

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
September 26, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Gunmen have reportedly shot three students...

”I was advised to join cult – Phyno

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
September 26, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian rapper and singer, Chibuzor Nelson...

Naira Falls to N773.25/$1 at Investors and Exporters Window

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
September 26, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Naira was further dealt a heavy...

Fifteen dies as trailer crashes into commercial bus in Edo

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
September 26, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. No fewer than fifteen persons were...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Gunmen Storm Another Institution, Shoot Three Students, Abduct One

Education 0
September 26, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Gunmen have reportedly shot three students...

”I was advised to join cult – Phyno

Entertainment 0
September 26, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian rapper and singer, Chibuzor Nelson...

Naira Falls to N773.25/$1 at Investors and Exporters Window

NairaDollar Exchange Rate 0
September 26, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Naira was further dealt a heavy...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights