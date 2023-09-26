NLC Holds Emergency Meeting After Failed Negotiations With FG

Sept 26,2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

After series of failed negotiations with the federal Government, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has convened an emergency National Executive Council (NEC) meeting with its members.

This is to decide if it would embark on a total shutdown of the economy.

According to a notice signed by the NLC General Secretary, Emmanuel Ugboaja, the meeting is to be held virtually on Tuesday 26 September 2023.

The letter was addressed to all presidents, general secretaries, and treasurers of all NLC affiliates to decide the fate of its planned strike.

Recall that Naija247News had reported that the 14-day ultimatum given to the FG ended on Friday, 22 September 2023.

The NLC has accused the government of not meeting its demands.

Also, the NLC President Joe Ajaero had insisted that Congress was tired of engaging with the government on the same issue without any positive outcome.

He also accused the government of being insincere and insensitive to the needs of workers.

This virtual NEC meeting with the union excos will determine when and how the nationwide indefinite strike action of the Congress will commence.(www.naija247news.com)