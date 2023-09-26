Menu
NLC and TUC Declare Indefinite Strike Starting October 3

By: Samuel Onyekwe

Date:

In a significant development, the leaders of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) have jointly announced an indefinite strike set to begin on Tuesday, October 3. This decision emerged during a joint press briefing held in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

It’s worth noting that this unified stance comes after recent differences between the NLC and TUC, which led to a two-day warning strike by the NLC alone. Now, both labor centers have resolved their disputes and are set to mobilize state chapters for protests nationwide.

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Simon Lalong, has appealed to the NLC leadership to reconsider the strike, assuring them that the Federal Government is committed to addressing their concerns. Lalong pointed out that one of the major demands, the release of the Nigeria Union of Road Transport Workers’ leadership, has already been met. He urged the unions to grant the government additional time to address remaining issues.

The strike decision follows a previous two-day warning strike by the NLC on September 5 and 6, 2023. This action aimed to pressure the government to address the challenges faced by Nigerians, particularly workers, due to the removal of the subsidy on Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), commonly known as petrol.

The upcoming indefinite strike signifies a significant development in the ongoing labor-government discussions, with the labor unions collectively demanding solutions to pressing socioeconomic issues.

Previous article
TUC Demands Action Over Promises from Federal Government
Samuel Onyekwe
Samuel Onyekwehttp://www.naija247news.com

