Nigeria’s Biggest FinTech Firm Redefines Shopping Experience with #BattleoftheBrands

September 26, 2023, Lagos, Nigeria: Flutterwave, Africa’s leading payments technology company, announced today the return of its Trade Fair for the third year in a row. This year’s edition marks a new era as it redefines the shopping and selling experience for shoppers and businesses. In partnership with Pages by Dami, the trade fair will feature a fashion show tagged #BattleoftheBands and a golden booth offering as much as 90% discount on all available items. It is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on October 1st, 2023, at the Landmark Event Centre, VI, Lagos.

The Flutterwave Trade Fair will be a game-changer for young and vibrant Lagos shoppers ready to kickstart and enjoy end-of-the-year shopping in a relaxed environment filled with fun activities. It promises to be an unforgettable experience for all by providing food, drinks, fashion, commerce, community, competition, and unbeatable discounts, all under one roof. This is an event no one wants to miss. Shoppers can show interest in attending by using this link.

Shoppers and Flutterwave customers are not left out of this incredible experience. At the heart of this experience is the #BattleoftheBrands, a one-of-a-kind runway experience. It is a fashion show where ten leading fashion brands compete to showcase their uniqueness and creativity for the grand prize of NGN 1,000,000.

The trade fair will also mark the Flutterwave Customer Experience Week launch, with a Golden Booth offering jaw-dropping discounts on all available goods. This booth will be available for a limited time during the trade fair. All shoppers should get ready to buy quality products at unbeatable discounts from the Flutterwave CX Team.

Expressing excitement and anticipation for the upcoming trade fair, Damilola Bello (Dammy B), Flutterwave’s Small Business Growth Partner, said, “I’m really excited that the Flutterwave trade fair is here again. As always, we are fully geared up to extend our unwavering support to small businesses, assisting them in achieving their aspirations. What’s more, we are spicing it up with the #BattleoftheBrands runway competition. Your favorite fashion brands are all set to dazzle, and I invite everyone to support them and enjoy massive discounts across all available products”.

Highlighting the role of SMEs as the bedrock of Nigeria’s economy and essential customers for Flutterwave, Mathieu Limousi, VP of Marketing, Flutterwave, commented,

“As a company with the mission to simplify payments for endless possibilities, we understand the importance of small businesses as the key drivers of national growth and economic development. This is why we’ve always been championing their cause and building innovative solutions like the Flutterwave Store and Flutterwave POS that help their businesses thrive online and offline.”

“With the Flutterwave Trade Fair, we have taken that support to a whole new level. October’s edition promises to do that again and with more fun. We’ve got the golden booth by CX offering up to a 90% discount and the #BattleoftheBrands with 1 million naira and other exciting prizes up for grabs. I invite everyone to attend the trade fair as this year’s experience will definitely be like no other.” Limousi added.