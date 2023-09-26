Nigerian Government Releases Programmes For Its 63rd Independence Day Anniversary

Sept 26,2023.

As Nigerians prepare to celebrate its 63rd Independence Day Anniversary on October 1, 2023, the Federal Government has unveiled the programme of events for the day.

Unveiling the programme of events in Abuja on Monday, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume, said the theme of this year’s celebration is “Nigeria @ 63, Renewed Hope for Unity and Prosperity.”

He said President Bola Tinubu has sanctioned a modest celebration this year due to the current economic realities in the country, saying that the government is working with organised Labour and other stakeholders to bring succour to all citizens.

Speaking on the programme lined out for the Anniversary, Akume said the events started with the World Press Conference on Monday, September 26, at the National Press Center, Radio House in Abuja.

He said an anniversary lecture will be held on Friday, 29th September 2023, at the National Mosque Conference Center in Abuja, and Juma’at Prayer to be held at the National Mosque.

The SGF stated that a national broadcast by President Tinubu on Sunday, October 1, will be held, and an Inter-Denominational Church Service will also held at the National Christian Centre in Abuja.

He said: “As you are aware, the president has given his approval for this 63rd anniversary to be low-key in line with the present economic realities. The theme of the anniversary is “Nigeria @ 63, Renewed Hope for Unity and Prosperity”.

“In view of the above, the following programmes have been lined up to mark the celebration: World Press Conference on Monday, 26th September at the National Press Center, Radio House Abuja at 11:00 am. Anniversary Symposium/Public Lecture, Thursday, 28th September 2023 at State House Conference Center @ 10 am

Lecture on Friday, 29th September 2023, National Mosque Conference Center at 10:00 am and Juma’at Prayer at the National Mosque at 1:00 pm. Presidential Broadcast, Sunday, 1st October, 2023 at 7:00 am. Inter-Denominational Church Service on Sunday, 1st October 2023, at the National Christian Center at 10:00 a.m. Military Parade on Monday, 2nd October, 2023 at the Presidential Villa, at 9:00 am.”

The SGF also highlighted the importance of this year’s celebration, having witnessed the seamless, successful, and peaceful Presidential Transition programme from one government to another.

Akume said: “It is particularly important at this time, having witnessed an unbroken democratic record since 1999 as well as the seamless, successful, and peaceful Presidential Transition programme from one government to another. Therefore, this calls for celebration, and we are thankful to God and Nigerians for making this possible.

“Despite political tremors and a wave of coups in some parts of the ECOWAS sub-region, Nigerians have fully embraced democracy with its core values and practices as the best form of governance.

“Democracy affords the citizens the opportunity, through elective structures and processes, to effectively participate in the affairs of their country.

"The relationship between the people and government in a representative democracy is symbiotic: while the citizens support the government, the government provides security, protects, and enhances their interests."