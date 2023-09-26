Menu
Search
Subscribe
EntertainmentHollywood

Nashawn Breedlove ‘8 Mile’ actor dies at 46

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

September 26, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nashawn Breedlove, the actor who became famous for battle-rapping Eminem in the movie “8 Mile,” has passed on at the age of 46.

Nashawn died in his sleep on Sunday, September 24, at his home in New Jersey. His loved ones told TMZ that they do not yet know the cause of his death.

Nashawn played Lotto in the 2002 movie, which is loosely based on Eminem’s life and he’s known for a scene where his character takes on Em’s B-Rabbit in a rap battle.

Before his big break on ‘8 Mile’ Nashawn was rapping under his stage name OX, with a feature on the soundtrack for the 2001 movie “The Wash” with Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
“Mohbad never told anyone that his son wasn’t his son, let his wife mourn’– Iyabo Ojo warns
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

“Mohbad never told anyone that his son wasn’t his son, let his wife mourn’– Iyabo Ojo warns

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
September 26, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, has berated...

Interest Rate JackUp Expected as Cardoso Takes Over Nigeria’s Bearish Economy

Godwin Okafor -
Nigeria's new Central Bank Governor, Olayemi Cardoso, faces the...

NLC and TUC Declare Indefinite Strike Starting October 3

Samuel Onyekwe -
In a significant development, the leaders of the Nigeria...

TUC Demands Action Over Promises from Federal Government

Samuel Onyekwe -
The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) has voiced...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

“Mohbad never told anyone that his son wasn’t his son, let his wife mourn’– Iyabo Ojo warns

Entertainment 0
September 26, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, has berated...

Interest Rate JackUp Expected as Cardoso Takes Over Nigeria’s Bearish Economy

Analysis 0
Nigeria's new Central Bank Governor, Olayemi Cardoso, faces the...

NLC and TUC Declare Indefinite Strike Starting October 3

Regions 0
In a significant development, the leaders of the Nigeria...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights