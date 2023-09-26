Nashawn Breedlove ‘8 Mile’ actor dies at 46

September 26, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nashawn Breedlove, the actor who became famous for battle-rapping Eminem in the movie “8 Mile,” has passed on at the age of 46.

Nashawn died in his sleep on Sunday, September 24, at his home in New Jersey. His loved ones told TMZ that they do not yet know the cause of his death.

Nashawn played Lotto in the 2002 movie, which is loosely based on Eminem’s life and he’s known for a scene where his character takes on Em’s B-Rabbit in a rap battle.

Before his big break on ‘8 Mile’ Nashawn was rapping under his stage name OX, with a feature on the soundtrack for the 2001 movie “The Wash” with Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg.(www.naija247news.com).