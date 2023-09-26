Menu
Search
Subscribe
Music

Naira Marley release statement on MohBad’s death

By: Idowu Peters

Date:

I have no hand in the d£ath of Mohbad, either directly or indirectly- singer Naira Marley says in fresh statement; addresses claims he is a drug lord

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

I have no hand in the d�ath of Mohbad, either directly or indirectly- singer Naira Marley says in fresh statement; addresses claims he is a drug lord

Singer, Naira Marley has said that he has no hand, directly or indirectly, in the d€ath of his former signee, Ilerioluwa Aloba aka Mohbad.

In a fresh statement shared on his IG page this evening September 26, Naira Marley said he has not only been shocked by the passing of Mohbad but also by the ‘’lies and threats” issued against him.

He said himself and Mohbad had their share of disagreements while working together but that it never degenerated into wishing each other d£ath. He said he has been out of the country since August 31 but is making plans to return following an invitation by the police who are currently investigating the d£ath of late Mohbad. He said he is fully cooperating with the police team and has no reason to be a fugitive since he has no hand in the d€ath of Mohbad.

Naira Marley said in due time the circumstances surrounding Mohbad’s d€ath will be unveiled and the world will know the truth. He added that Mohbad left his record label in September 2022 and that his departure was well accepted. He dismissed claims that his label tried to stop Mohbad from working after he left.

He also stated that he is not a drug lord and that claims that his record label is a drug cartel are untrue. He added that he has never fought Mohbad nor instructed anyone to bully or attack Mohbad.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Coroner Inquest into cause of Mohbad’s death to begin Friday September 29
Next article
Tinubu Govt must Intervene, Market Forces can never stabilise Naira –Oshiomhole
Idowu Peters
Idowu Petershttps://naija247news.com/

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Actor Viola Davis to join US African diaspora council

Naija247news -
WASHINGTON, Sept 26 - President Joe Biden on...

Tinubu administration approves purchase of 12 attack helicopters for Army

Naija247news -
The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja...

MohBad: Nigeria lawmakers move to protect late AfroBeats star’s royalties from songs, music rights; invite NCC

The Editor -
The House of Representatives has invited the Nigeria...

MohBad: Tonto Dike’s ex-husband Olakunle Churchill Expresses Concerns Over Exploitation of Tragedies

Idowu Peters -
Rewrite this article Mohbad: It’s sad that Blackmailers and...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Actor Viola Davis to join US African diaspora council

Hollywood 0
WASHINGTON, Sept 26 - President Joe Biden on...

Tinubu administration approves purchase of 12 attack helicopters for Army

Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists 0
The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja...

MohBad: Nigeria lawmakers move to protect late AfroBeats star’s royalties from songs, music rights; invite NCC

Lifestyle News 0
The House of Representatives has invited the Nigeria...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights