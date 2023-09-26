Naira Marley release statement on MohBad’s death

I have no hand in the d£ath of Mohbad, either directly or indirectly- singer Naira Marley says in fresh statement; addresses claims he is a drug lord

Singer, Naira Marley has said that he has no hand, directly or indirectly, in the d€ath of his former signee, Ilerioluwa Aloba aka Mohbad.

In a fresh statement shared on his IG page this evening September 26, Naira Marley said he has not only been shocked by the passing of Mohbad but also by the ‘’lies and threats” issued against him.

He said himself and Mohbad had their share of disagreements while working together but that it never degenerated into wishing each other d£ath. He said he has been out of the country since August 31 but is making plans to return following an invitation by the police who are currently investigating the d£ath of late Mohbad. He said he is fully cooperating with the police team and has no reason to be a fugitive since he has no hand in the d€ath of Mohbad.

Naira Marley said in due time the circumstances surrounding Mohbad’s d€ath will be unveiled and the world will know the truth. He added that Mohbad left his record label in September 2022 and that his departure was well accepted. He dismissed claims that his label tried to stop Mohbad from working after he left.

He also stated that he is not a drug lord and that claims that his record label is a drug cartel are untrue. He added that he has never fought Mohbad nor instructed anyone to bully or attack Mohbad.