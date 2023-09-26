Naira Falls to N773.25/$1 at Investors and Exporters Window

September 26, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Naira was further dealt a heavy blow at the Investors and Exporters (I&E) arm of the foreign exchange (FX) market on Monday, September 25, though it maintained stability against the United States Dollar in the parallel market.

In the official market, the Naira lost 3.41 per cent or N25.49 against the greenback to finish at N773.25/$1 compared with last Friday’s closing rate of N747.76/$1, as the value of forex transactions went down by 58.3 per cent or $64.14 million to $89.61 million from $153.75 million.

In the black market, the domestic currency maintained its stability against the Dollar yesterday, closing flat at N993/$1.(www.naija247news.com).