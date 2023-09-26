Menu
MohBad: Tonto Dike’s ex-husband Olakunle Churchill Expresses Concerns Over Exploitation of Tragedies

By: Idowu Peters

Date:

Mohbad: It’s sad that Blackmailers and bullies are the ones to chase clout with people’s tragedies and feign support in public- businessman Olakunle Churchill writes

Following the death of singer Mohbad and the demand for justice over his controversial death, businessman, Olakunle Churchill, has said that Blackmailers and Bullies who he described as worse than witches and wizards, are the ones chasing clout with a peoples tragedies and feign support in public.

He stated this while reacting to a post shared by socialite PrettyMike pointing out that most Nigerians demanding justice for Mohbad are in many ways similar to those who bullied him to death.

Verified by MonsterInsights