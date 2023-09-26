Menu
Search
Subscribe
Lifestyle News

MohBad: Nigeria lawmakers move to protect late AfroBeats star’s royalties from songs, music rights; invite NCC

By: The Editor

Date:

The House of Representatives has invited the Nigeria Copyright Commission (NCC) to develop ways to protect the rights of late Ilerioluwa Aloba, AKA Mohbad’s songs and lyrics.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The move was made following the adoption of a motion by Rep. Babajimi Benson(APC-Lagos) at the resumed plenary in Abuja on Tuesday, September 26.

Moving the motion, Benson, said that Mohbad tragically passed away under mysterious circumstances on Tuesday, September 12, and his name had continued to make headlines and dominate discussions across and beyond the nation.

He said there had been protests and a procession of youths chanting his name and the call for an investigation as they marched to a tribute concert, with numerous musicians in attendance.

The rep said it was evident that Mohbad’s fans were struggling to come to terms with his untimely demise, adding that Mohbad also known as Imole, “light” in Yoruba, was an artist who sang of peace and light.

The further said Mohbad left his record label, Marlian Records, owned by Azeez Fashola (Naira Marley) in 2022, citing various grievances, including unpaid royalties.

He explained that the lawmakers need to monitor the ongoing investigation in order to protect the legacy of the late music star.

“Mohbad left his record label, Marlian Records, owned by Azeez Fashola (Naira Marley), in 2022, citing various grievances, including unpaid royalties. This issue is indicative of a broader problem in which artists encounter challenges asserting their rights.

“Most of the proceeds of the late artist are still going to the Marlian Music Group, and there have been no moves from any agency to protect the Estate of the late singer who is currently the 46th best-selling digital artiste in the world,” he said.

“A disturbing industry practice has come to the fore. Evidence of mistreatment highlights the struggles of young artists who, in their quest for success, become entangled in parasitic contracts and face bullying when they seek to exit these agreements,” he said.

Consequently, the House resolved that the Nigeria Copyright Commission (NCC) must put measures in place immediately to protect the rights of Mohbad’s songs and lyrics, addressing copyright infringements and ensuring the proper management of his musical assets while securing his son’s benefits from his musical legacy.

It will also collaborate with relevant stakeholders, including record labels, artists, legal experts, and industry associations, to develop and implement industry-wide guidelines that ensure fair treatment, transparent contractual agreements, and proper compensation for artists, reviewing existing copyright and contract laws in Nigeria, identifying gaps or areas in need of reform.

Finally, the House directed the Committees on Justice and Legislative Compliance to ensure compliance.

A minute silence was also observed by the House in honour of Mohbad after the motion was unanimously adopted when Speaker Tajudeen Abbas put it to vote.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
MohBad: Tonto Dike’s ex-husband Olakunle Churchill Expresses Concerns Over Exploitation of Tragedies
Next article
Tinubu administration approves purchase of 12 attack helicopters for Army
The Editor
The Editor

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Actor Viola Davis to join US African diaspora council

Naija247news -
WASHINGTON, Sept 26 - President Joe Biden on...

Tinubu administration approves purchase of 12 attack helicopters for Army

Naija247news -
The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja...

MohBad: Tonto Dike’s ex-husband Olakunle Churchill Expresses Concerns Over Exploitation of Tragedies

Idowu Peters -
Rewrite this article Mohbad: It’s sad that Blackmailers and...

Tinubu Govt must Intervene, Market Forces can never stabilise Naira –Oshiomhole

Joseph Adam -
Govt must Intervene, Market Forces can never stabilise Naira...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Actor Viola Davis to join US African diaspora council

Hollywood 0
WASHINGTON, Sept 26 - President Joe Biden on...

Tinubu administration approves purchase of 12 attack helicopters for Army

Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists 0
The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja...

MohBad: Tonto Dike’s ex-husband Olakunle Churchill Expresses Concerns Over Exploitation of Tragedies

Lifestyle News 0
Rewrite this article Mohbad: It’s sad that Blackmailers and...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights