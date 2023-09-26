MohBad: Nigeria lawmakers move to protect late AfroBeats star’s royalties from songs, music rights; invite NCC

The House of Representatives has invited the Nigeria Copyright Commission (NCC) to develop ways to protect the rights of late Ilerioluwa Aloba, AKA Mohbad’s songs and lyrics.

The move was made following the adoption of a motion by Rep. Babajimi Benson(APC-Lagos) at the resumed plenary in Abuja on Tuesday, September 26.

Moving the motion, Benson, said that Mohbad tragically passed away under mysterious circumstances on Tuesday, September 12, and his name had continued to make headlines and dominate discussions across and beyond the nation.

He said there had been protests and a procession of youths chanting his name and the call for an investigation as they marched to a tribute concert, with numerous musicians in attendance.

The rep said it was evident that Mohbad’s fans were struggling to come to terms with his untimely demise, adding that Mohbad also known as Imole, “light” in Yoruba, was an artist who sang of peace and light.

The further said Mohbad left his record label, Marlian Records, owned by Azeez Fashola (Naira Marley) in 2022, citing various grievances, including unpaid royalties.

He explained that the lawmakers need to monitor the ongoing investigation in order to protect the legacy of the late music star.

“Mohbad left his record label, Marlian Records, owned by Azeez Fashola (Naira Marley), in 2022, citing various grievances, including unpaid royalties. This issue is indicative of a broader problem in which artists encounter challenges asserting their rights.

“Most of the proceeds of the late artist are still going to the Marlian Music Group, and there have been no moves from any agency to protect the Estate of the late singer who is currently the 46th best-selling digital artiste in the world,” he said.

“A disturbing industry practice has come to the fore. Evidence of mistreatment highlights the struggles of young artists who, in their quest for success, become entangled in parasitic contracts and face bullying when they seek to exit these agreements,” he said.

Consequently, the House resolved that the Nigeria Copyright Commission (NCC) must put measures in place immediately to protect the rights of Mohbad’s songs and lyrics, addressing copyright infringements and ensuring the proper management of his musical assets while securing his son’s benefits from his musical legacy.

It will also collaborate with relevant stakeholders, including record labels, artists, legal experts, and industry associations, to develop and implement industry-wide guidelines that ensure fair treatment, transparent contractual agreements, and proper compensation for artists, reviewing existing copyright and contract laws in Nigeria, identifying gaps or areas in need of reform.

Finally, the House directed the Committees on Justice and Legislative Compliance to ensure compliance.

A minute silence was also observed by the House in honour of Mohbad after the motion was unanimously adopted when Speaker Tajudeen Abbas put it to vote.