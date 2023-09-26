“Mohbad never told anyone that his son wasn’t his son, let his wife mourn’– Iyabo Ojo warns

September 26, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, has berated those pressuring Omowunmi, the widow of late rapper, Ilerioluwa Olademeji Aloba, aka Mohbad, to conduct a DNA test on her son to confirm his paternity.

Iyabo Ojo via a video message shared on her Instagram page, said the calls for a DNA test were “insensitive.”

She said:

“All these distractions of DNA test, you people should please allow Mohbad’s family to mourn. If Mohbad’s parents want a DNA test, they can request it. You and I don’t have the right to tell them to do a DNA test.

“Mohbad never told anyone that his son wasn’t his son. But if the officers investigating his death feel there is a need to conduct a DNA test, they will. We need to be very sensitive, please. Why are you guys bullying the poor lady [Mohbad’s wife]? Leave her alone.”(www.naija247news.com).