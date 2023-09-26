Menu
“Mohbad never told anyone that his son wasn’t his son, let his wife mourn’– Iyabo Ojo warns

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

September 26, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, has berated those pressuring Omowunmi, the widow of late rapper, Ilerioluwa Olademeji Aloba, aka Mohbad, to conduct a DNA test on her son to confirm his paternity.

Iyabo Ojo via a video message shared on her Instagram page, said the calls for a DNA test were “insensitive.”

She said:

“All these distractions of DNA test, you people should please allow Mohbad’s family to mourn. If Mohbad’s parents want a DNA test, they can request it. You and I don’t have the right to tell them to do a DNA test.

“Mohbad never told anyone that his son wasn’t his son. But if the officers investigating his death feel there is a need to conduct a DNA test, they will. We need to be very sensitive, please. Why are you guys bullying the poor lady [Mohbad’s wife]? Leave her alone.”(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

