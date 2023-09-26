Menu
Analysis

Interest Rate JackUp Expected as Cardoso Takes Over Nigeria’s Bearish Economy

By: Godwin Okafor

Date:

Nigeria’s new Central Bank Governor, Olayemi Cardoso, faces the challenging task of raising interest rates significantly while also reducing the excess liquidity of the naira in the market, according to Charlie Robertson, the Head of Strategy at FIM Partners.

Cardoso’s primary objectives include strengthening the bank’s foreign-exchange reserves, which currently stand at $33.3 billion, with approximately 90% of these reserves serving as collateral for loans from both foreign and domestic banks. Additionally, he must swiftly consider interest rate hikes, a move that puts him in contrast with his old friend, Tinubu, who advocated for lower borrowing costs in his inaugural address.

Charlie Robertson emphasized the importance of both raising rates and reducing naira liquidity to demonstrate a serious commitment to currency stabilization, suggesting that a one-year yield of around 20% could make the naira a more attractive investment.

However, higher interest rates may pose challenges for the government, increasing its borrowing costs and exacerbating its fiscal situation, as debt service payments already consume most of its revenue. Such a rate hike could also impact local businesses, further contribute to inflationary pressures, and potentially hinder Nigeria’s modest economic growth, which stood at 2.5% in the second quarter.

Governor Cardoso emphasized a commitment to evidence-based monetary policies, moving away from whimsical decision-making.

Meanwhile, Tinubu faces limited fiscal maneuvering room, with debt service accounting for 96% of revenue in 2022. Access to international debt markets remains constrained due to the country’s junk credit rating and double-digit yields, despite initial reforms.

Nigeria’s Finance Minister, Wale Edun, recently highlighted that the central bank’s overdue forward contracts totaling $6.8 billion with domestic lenders are contributing to naira volatility.

