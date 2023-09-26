Menu
Impeached Ogun LG Chairman, Adebayo Arrested

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Sept 26,2023.

The impeached chairman of Ijebu-East Local Government (LG), Wale Adedayo, has reportedly been arrested at his residence in Ijebu-Ife, Ogun State.

Naija247News understands that Adebayo was arrested on Monday by operatives of the Ogun State Police Command.

Recall that the impeached LG Chairman had accused the Gov. Dapo Abiodun-led administration of diverting Local Government funds.

According to Adebayo, the state government had since 2021 been tampering with funds for the state’s local governments (LGs) sent through it by the federal government.

His claims had led to his impeachment by the LG’s councilors over allegations of financial misappropriation.

Confirming his arrest, Kafayat Adedayo, wife of the impeached LG Chairman, said her husband was arrested by officers numbering about ten from the Police Command headquarters at Eleweran in Abeokuta.

She said the police officers informed her that his arrest was based on a petition written against him by the state government.

Kafayat said: “They came on Monday afternoon in a Mitsubishi car to effect his arrest. About four of them were in uniform, while others were in mufti.

“The police operatives said they were acting on instructions based on a petition filed against him by the state government.

“He was taken to Abeokuta by the police.”

When contacted, the commissioner of police in the state, CP Abiodun Alamutu, confirmed Adedayo’s arrest.(www.naija247news.com)

Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

