EntertainmentMusic

”I was advised to join cult – Phyno

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

September 26, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigerian rapper and singer, Chibuzor Nelson Azubuike, aka Phyno, has recounted how he was advised to join a cult or engage in rituals if he wanted sudden stardom during his days as a struggling artiste.

Taking a trip down memory lane while counseling up-and-coming musicians on taking shortcuts to success, Phyno said hard work, determination and resilience brought him thus far.

“Before many people heard of Phyno, I’d had songs that no one knew existed.

A couple of friends told me to blow, I must join a cult or sacrifice something or someone, I told them the price is too much. I’ll never do such.

“I believed in myself and the power of hard work, I started little and today I thank God,” he said.

Phyno advised young artistes against desperation, but to imbibe the spirit of hard work and patience.

He warned young talents against accepting recording deals without considering the terms because of desperation, stressing that they would regret it in the long run.(www.naija247news.com).





