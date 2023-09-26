Gunmen Storm Another Institution, Shoot Three Students, Abduct One

September 26, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Gunmen have reportedly shot three students of the Isa Mustapha Agwai Polytechnic in Lafia, Nasarawa State, and abducted one female student.

The incident occurred around 8:00pm on Monday, September 25, 2023.

The students, who sustained gunshot injuries, were said to be receiving treatment in a hospital.

The abducted student, simply identified as Ajoke, is an ND II student of Science Laboratory Technology.

This is coming barely four days after terrorists stormed the Federal University of Gusau, Zamfara State.(www.naija247news.com).