Governor Mbah Advocates New Road Maintenance Approach After Enugu Bridge Collapse

Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah, has called for a revamped road maintenance strategy to ensure the durability and improved condition of Nigerian roads, expressing disappointment in the current model’s shortcomings.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

During a visit to the site of the collapsed bridge between the New Artisan flyover and the NNPC Mega Station along the Enugu–Port Harcourt Expressway, Governor Mbah, as reported by his media aide Dan Nwomeh, made a plea for change.

Grateful that no lives were lost despite the scale of the incident, Governor Mbah urged the federal government to consider a concession arrangement, granting state governments responsibility for the maintenance of federal roads within their regions in collaboration with the private sector.

He questioned the effectiveness of the existing federal road maintenance model, emphasizing the need for routine and regular maintenance to prevent such tragedies. Governor Mbah suggested that the way forward might involve delegating road management to the states, prompting a conversation regarding funding models.

The collapsed bridge disrupted traffic on the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway, and commuters were advised to use alternative routes until measures for immediate repairs on the affected section of the bridge could be implemented.