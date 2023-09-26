Menu
Custom uncovers raw materials worth N1.6bn, others contraband goods

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

September 26, 2023.

The Nigeria Customs Service, Federal Operations Unit, Zone ’C’, FOUC, intercepted cannabis sativa, raw materials for the production of explosive devices, as well as other contraband with a Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N1.6 billion in the South East in the last two months.

Operatives of the FOUC also arrested nine suspects in connection with the seizures within the period under review (July 25 to September 23rd, 2023).

The Acting Comptroller, FOUC, DC Kayode Kolade, stated this on Monday in a statement made available to DAILYPOST by Jerry Attah, the Public Relation Officer, Custom FOUC in Owerri, Imo State capital.

The Customs boss, who frowned at the spate of smuggling in the zone, however, said that operatives successfully recovered the sum of Fifty-Four Million, Two Hundred and Forty-four Thousand, Five Hundred and Seventy One Naira from demand notices raised based on some infractions noticed, making a cumulative sum of One Billion, Six Hundred and Thirty-Four Million, Seven Hundred and Ninety-Four Thousand, Five Hundred and Seventy-One Naira (N1,634,794,571.00) only within the months under review.

The statement added, “Other contraband items seized include 417 sacks of cannabis sativa also known as Indian hemp weighing 9,194kg and 627 compressed parcels of same Indian hemp 1kg each totaling 627kg, and 9 sacks 50kg each of explosives’ raw materials.

“Other seized items include 1,329 bags, 50kg each of smuggled foreign parboiled rice; 5 cartons of DSP cough syrup with codeine 100mg containing 1000 bottles; 1 unit of armored Bullion Van; 761 jumbo bales of second-hand clothing; 883 cartons of various.

Kolade further expressed concerns over the smuggling of explosives even as the country continue grappling with the challenges associated with insecurity and called on smugglers to desist forthwith in the interest of humanity or have the law to contend with.

He congratulated the Acting Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Adewale Adeniyi, on his appointment to oversee the affairs of the Service and described it as “well deserved considering his pedigree, dedication, and commitment to the service”.(www.naija247news.com).

