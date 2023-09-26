Menu
Election Tribunal Court

Cross River Tribunal Rejects PDP and Sandy Onor’s Election Petition

By: Kudirat Bukola

Date:

In a recent development, the Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal in Cross River State has made a significant decision by striking out the petition filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Sandy Onor, against the victory of Bassey Otu from the All Progressives Congress (APC). This action came as a result of the tribunal’s determination that the petition lacked merit.

Sandy Onor, the PDP candidate, contested the validity of Bassey Otu’s victory as declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the South-South state’s March 18th election. According to INEC’s official results, Otu secured 258,619 votes, whereas Onor garnered 179,636 votes. In a noteworthy turn of events, the APC candidate emerged victorious in 15 out of the 18 local government areas declared by the commission in Calabar, the capital of Cross River State.

This decision by the tribunal marks a significant development in the political landscape of Cross River State, solidifying Bassey Otu’s position as the winner of the election, while simultaneously dismissing the claims brought forth by the PDP and Sandy Onor for lack of merit.

Kudirat Bukola
Kudirat Bukolahttp://thenationonlineng.net

