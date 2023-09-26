Menu
Court Halts Impeachment of Ondo State Deputy Governor Amid Allegations of Misconduct

By: Samuel Onyekwe

Date:

In a recent legal development, Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court in Abuja has issued an injunction preventing the Ondo State House of Assembly from impeaching Deputy Governor Mr. Lucky Aiyedatiwa on grounds of alleged gross misconduct.

This pivotal ruling was delivered following an ex-parte motion presented by Mr. Aiyedatiwa’s counsel, Kayode Adewusi, and it occurred on Tuesday. In addition to restraining the impeachment process, Justice Nwite also forbade Governor Rotimi Akeredolu from nominating a new deputy governor or forwarding such a nomination to the legislative body for approval. These prohibitions will remain in effect until the substantive matter is fully heard and determined.

Justice Nwite’s decision stemmed from his belief that granting the application was necessary to serve the interests of justice. The deputy governor’s application to the court included four distinct requests, all of which were granted.

Furthermore, the court issued an interim injunction to prevent Governor Akeredolu and any individuals acting on his behalf from engaging in actions that could harass, intimidate, embarrass, or impede Mr. Aiyedatiwa in the execution of his duties as the deputy governor of Ondo State.

The matter is scheduled for a full hearing on October 9, allowing both parties ample time to present their arguments. It’s important to note that Mr. Aiyedatiwa has also filed a separate suit in the High Court in Akure, seeking to halt the state house of assembly’s impeachment proceedings until his case in the court filed on Monday is resolved.

Samuel Onyekwe
Samuel Onyekwehttp://www.naija247news.com

