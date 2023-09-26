Coroner Inquest into cause of Mohbad’s death to begin Friday September 29

Coroner Inquest into cause of Mohbad

The Chief Coroner of the Lagos State Judiciary, Justice Mojisola Dada has ordered an inquest into the death of Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly called Mohbad. A letter signed by the Cororner, Magistrate Taofikat Shotobi and addressed to law firm, Falana and Falana Chambers, says the inquest will begin sitting at the Magistrate Court 3, Ademola Candide-Johnson Court in Ikorodu on Friday, September 29.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

In a letter dated September 18th, 2023 and addressed to the Chief Coroner of the High Court of Lagos State, Justice Mojisola Dada, the law firm had requested the inquest to unravel the circumstances surrounding what it described as the “very tragic” death of the late Mohbad under “mysterious” circumstances.

In its reply to the firm’s letter, the coroner said she had the directives of the Chief Coroner of Lagos State, Hon. Justice Mojisola Dada, to convoke an inquest pursuant to the extant provisions of Sections 14 and 15 of the Coroner’s System Law of Lagos State, Cap C15, Laws of Lagos State 2015.

The 27-year-old singer died in controversial circumstances on September 12.