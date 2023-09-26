Menu
APGA begs Tinubu to release Nnamdi Kanu, decries increasing insecurity in Southteast

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Sept 26,2023.

The leadership of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) on Monday decried the increasing insecurity in the southeast region and called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to release Nnamdi Kanu.

Kanu, who is the national leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has been in DSS detention for years.

The leadership of APGA, in a statement signed by its National Youth Leader, Eze Onyebuchi Chukwu, and made available to newsmen in Abakaliki, the capital of Ebonyi State, blamed the insecurity in the region on the continuous incarceration of Kanu

The statement reads in part, “We appeal to President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to use his good office and effect the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. If not for any other reason, for the sake of the people of South Eastern Nigeria.

“The ugly incidents ongoing in the South East are said by their perpetrators to be the result of the continuous incarceration of their leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. This invariably means that the freedom of their leader will be the end of their heinous acts ionthe land.

The activities of the formally known non-violent IPOB have also been hijacked by deviants. Killers, kidnappers, assassins, and the like have leveraged the agitation for the release of Nnamdi Kanu to cause chaos for their personal gain in the South-East. Some politicians have also hidden under the agitation to assassinate their opponents,” he said.

The youths are the most affected. They're the most recruited. They have taken to drugs to function and have been badly engaged in evil perpetration. The economy of this region has also been dangerously damaged, social life is near dead, and drug abuse and peddling have become the norm amongst the youth," he stated.

Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editor
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

