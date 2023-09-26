Menu
Search
Subscribe
Investing

AFC Secures $300 Million Loan from China’s Export-Import Bank to Bolster Trade Finance in Africa

By: Godwin Okafor

Date:

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt, September 26, 2023/ — In a significant move aimed at boosting trade finance and investment in Africa, the Africa Finance Corporation (AFC), the continent’s leading infrastructure solutions provider, has successfully inked a $300 million loan facility agreement with the Export-Import Bank of China (CEXIM). This milestone agreement, signed during the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) Annual meetings in Egypt, is poised to catalyze trade and investment across Africa, furthering economic growth and development.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The three-year, $300 million loan facility marks a pivotal step in AFC’s ongoing partnership with CEXIM, a collaboration that commenced in 2018. Over the years, AFC has received $400 million in bilateral loans from CEXIM. This fresh injection of funds will play a crucial role in supporting trade finance and investment initiatives in Africa, facilitating the smooth flow of goods and services between the continent and China.

Sanjeev Gupta, Board Member and Head of Financial Services for Africa Finance Corporation, highlighted the significance of this partnership, stating, “This collaboration with CEXIM represents a major achievement for AFC as we expand our presence in Asian capital markets. It significantly enhances our capacity to provide trade finance solutions in Africa, fostering international trade and economic diversification while strengthening the robust economic ties between Africa and China.”

Wencai Zhang, Vice President of CEXIM, emphasized the importance of this financial cooperation, saying, “CEXIM places great emphasis on China-Africa financial cooperation, and AFC is a crucial partner for us. In recent years, CEXIM has extended loans to AFC to enhance bilateral trade and investment between China and Africa. This new initiative elevates our bilateral cooperation to new heights and will further boost China-Africa trade and economic collaboration through the financial support of our two institutions.”

The AFC and CEXIM partnership is expected to address Africa’s infrastructure challenges more efficiently. Collaborative efforts by regional institutions are essential to ensure global governance and sustainability standards are met while promoting transparency, accountability, and focus. AFC remains dedicated to delivering innovative solutions that benefit stakeholders, uphold high standards, and advance sustainable development and economic growth throughout Africa.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Tinubu administration Commits to Allocating 25% of National Budget to Education
Godwin Okafor
Godwin Okaforhttps://naija247news.com
Godwin Okafor is a Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur and Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. He has over 16 years experience in financial journalism. His experience cuts across traditional and digital media. He started his journalism career at Business Day, Nigeria and founded Naija247news Media in 2010. Godwin holds a Bachelors degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. He is an alumni of Lagos Business School and a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania (Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists). Over the years, he has won a number of journalism awards. Godwin is the chairman of Emmerich Resources Limited, the publisher of Naija247news.

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Tinubu administration Commits to Allocating 25% of National Budget to Education

Samuel Onyekwe -
In a significant move aimed at elevating the quality...

WHO to ban smoking, vaping in school to protect youngsters

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
September 26, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has...

Tinubu’s Neoliberal Monetary Policy Drags Naira Down 1000 Per Dollar as Nigerians Gnash Their Teeth..

Godwin Okafor -
Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu’s 30% Naira devaluation has a...

Nigeria’s Biggest FinTech Firm Redefines Shopping Experience with #BattleoftheBrands

Joseph Adam -
September 26, 2023, Lagos, Nigeria: Flutterwave, Africa’s leading payments...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Tinubu administration Commits to Allocating 25% of National Budget to Education

ASUU 0
In a significant move aimed at elevating the quality...

WHO to ban smoking, vaping in school to protect youngsters

Health news 0
September 26, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has...

Tinubu’s Neoliberal Monetary Policy Drags Naira Down 1000 Per Dollar as Nigerians Gnash Their Teeth..

Analysis 0
Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu’s 30% Naira devaluation has a...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights