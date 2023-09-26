AFC Secures $300 Million Loan from China’s Export-Import Bank to Bolster Trade Finance in Africa

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt, September 26, 2023/ — In a significant move aimed at boosting trade finance and investment in Africa, the Africa Finance Corporation (AFC), the continent’s leading infrastructure solutions provider, has successfully inked a $300 million loan facility agreement with the Export-Import Bank of China (CEXIM). This milestone agreement, signed during the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) Annual meetings in Egypt, is poised to catalyze trade and investment across Africa, furthering economic growth and development.

The three-year, $300 million loan facility marks a pivotal step in AFC’s ongoing partnership with CEXIM, a collaboration that commenced in 2018. Over the years, AFC has received $400 million in bilateral loans from CEXIM. This fresh injection of funds will play a crucial role in supporting trade finance and investment initiatives in Africa, facilitating the smooth flow of goods and services between the continent and China.

Sanjeev Gupta, Board Member and Head of Financial Services for Africa Finance Corporation, highlighted the significance of this partnership, stating, “This collaboration with CEXIM represents a major achievement for AFC as we expand our presence in Asian capital markets. It significantly enhances our capacity to provide trade finance solutions in Africa, fostering international trade and economic diversification while strengthening the robust economic ties between Africa and China.”

Wencai Zhang, Vice President of CEXIM, emphasized the importance of this financial cooperation, saying, “CEXIM places great emphasis on China-Africa financial cooperation, and AFC is a crucial partner for us. In recent years, CEXIM has extended loans to AFC to enhance bilateral trade and investment between China and Africa. This new initiative elevates our bilateral cooperation to new heights and will further boost China-Africa trade and economic collaboration through the financial support of our two institutions.”

The AFC and CEXIM partnership is expected to address Africa’s infrastructure challenges more efficiently. Collaborative efforts by regional institutions are essential to ensure global governance and sustainability standards are met while promoting transparency, accountability, and focus. AFC remains dedicated to delivering innovative solutions that benefit stakeholders, uphold high standards, and advance sustainable development and economic growth throughout Africa.