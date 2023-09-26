Menu
15-year-old student commits suicide in classroom

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

September 26, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A form three student at Bande Girls Secondary School in Migori County, Kenya, committed suicide by hanging on Sunday, September 24, 2023.

East Kadem Chief, Winnie Malemba, said the incident was reported by the school’s deputy principal on Monday.

A police incident report indicates that the 15-year-old girl went to a church service within the school compound together with other students.

She sneaked out of the church while the service was still on, only to be found dead inside a classroom.

The teenage girl was said to have committed suicide using a sisal rope.

Police accompanied by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) officers arrived at the scene to investigate the motives of the incident.

The report also reveals that the student left a note indicating that she opted to kill herself because of the harassment she had been getting from one of the school prefects.

“The deceased mother identified the body as her daughter,” the police report say.

Police say the body of the learner has been moved to Migori level four hospital mortuary pending autopsy and further investigation.(www.naija247news.com).

