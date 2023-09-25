Which Western Countries Maintain Military Bases in West Africa?

In the wake of a coup in Niger this July, France is set to withdraw its troops from the country by year-end, dealing a significant blow to French influence and counter-insurgency efforts across West Africa’s Sahel region. Niger, a crucial Western ally in the fight against Islamist insurgencies in the Sahel, has become a host to various foreign forces, a number that has grown over the past two years due to coups in neighboring Mali and Burkina Faso, which strained relations between these nations and their Western partners.

Here is a rundown of Western countries with troops in the West and Central Africa region:

**FRANCE**

France currently deploys 1,500 troops in Niger, supplemented by drones and warplanes. While it had stationed counter-insurgency forces in West Africa for a decade, recent coups in Mali and Burkina Faso prompted the relocation of the bulk of its forces to Niger in 2021 and 2022, respectively. The military junta that ousted Niger’s President Mohamed Bazoum in July revoked numerous military agreements with France. Before the coup, France had shifted its focus to supporting local forces to mitigate potential criticism and reduce anti-French sentiment, gradually transforming some of its military bases into co-managed operations with national armies.

**UNITED STATES**

The United States maintains approximately 1,100 troops in Niger, operating from two bases. In 2017, the government of Niger approved the use of armed American drones for targeting militants. While the exact amount of U.S. security assistance remains unclear, the U.S. embassy in Niamey reported that the Pentagon and State Department had provided Niger with over $500 million in equipment and training since 2012.

**GERMANY**

As of September 20, Germany, which is in the process of withdrawing troops previously deployed to Mali for the United Nations peacekeeping operation MUNISMA, still had 887 troops in Mali, including 755 in Gao and some in Bamako. Additionally, approximately 110 German troops are stationed in Niger’s capital, Niamey.

**ITALY**

Italy had around 300 soldiers in Niger before the coup, according to its defense ministry. Following the coup, on August 6, the ministry stated that 65 Italian soldiers departed Niger by military plane to accommodate civilians requiring protection, leaving approximately 250 troops engaged in counter-insurgency and military training missions.

**EUROPEAN UNION**

The European Union (EU) has deployed 50-100 troops for a three-year military training mission initiated in Niger in December. The mission aims to assist Niger in enhancing its logistics and infrastructure.