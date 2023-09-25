Vulcaniser sentenced to life imprisonment for defiling wife’s 15-year-old niece who calls him “Daddy”

Sept 25,2023.

A vulcaniser has been sentenced to life imprisonment by an Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court for defiling his wife’s 15-year-old niece.

Wasiu Ibrahim, 41, was sentenced on Friday, Sept. 22.

Justice Rahman Oshodi who handed down the verdict held that the prosecution sufficiently proved the charge of defilement against Ibrahim.

According to the prosecution, the convict committed the offence on January 26, 2017, around 2am at 61, Abeokuta Street, Ogba, Lagos.

Oshodi held that the convict tried to deny the extra-judicial statement he made, in which he confessed to have defiled the survivor.

The judge said, “She had lived with you since she was age 10 and called you daddy, yet this did not deter. You threatened to beat her if she told anyone after having sexual intercourse with her.

“She did not inform anyone until days later after she was found crying at the back of the classroom at Estate Primary School, Ogba.”

The judge said a man like the defendant should be ashamed and punished as the law of Lagos State had zero tolerance for sexual crime.

“The charge of defilement for which you have been found guilty carries a mandatory sentence of life imprisonment.

“I hereby sentence you to life imprisonment and your name be registered in the Sexual Offences Register as maintained by Lagos State,” Oshodi said.

The Director of Public Prosecution, Dr Babajide Martins, appreciated the court for a judgment well delivered.(www.naija247news.com)