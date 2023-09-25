Menu
Ukraine’s Zelenskiy meets Sudanese leader, discusses Russian paramilitaries

By: Naija247news

Date:

KYIV, Sept 23 (Reuters) – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday he held an impromptu meeting in Ireland’s Shannon airport with the head of the Sudanese Sovereign Council, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and that they discussed Russia-funded armed groups.

“We discussed our common security challenges, namely the activities of illegal armed groups financed by Russia,” Zelenskiy wrote on Telegram.

He thanked Sudan, which is currently in the midst of a deadly civil war, for its support of Ukraine’s territorial integrity.

Russia’s Wagner mercenary group has operated in Ukraine throughout Moscow’s invasion. Western diplomats and media have said the group is also present in Sudan, although Wagner denied this.

Reporting by Max Hunder Editing by Alexandra Hudson

