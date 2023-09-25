Menu
Search
Subscribe
Politics & Govt News

Tribunal to deliver judgement on Governorship petitions today

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Sept 25,2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The Justice Arum Ashom-led Lagos State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal will today September 25, deliver judgment on the petitions filed by the governorship candidates of the Labour Party (LP), Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, and his counterpart in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Olajide Adediran, popularly known as Jandor, against the emergence of Babajide Sanwo-Olu as winner of the March 18, 2023 governorship election in the state.

Rhodes-Vivour and Jandor are challenging the return and declaration of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Deputy Governor Obafemi Hamzat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as winners of the state governorship election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Rhodes-Vivour, in his petition marked EPT/LAG/GOV/04/2023 dated April 9, 2023, had urged the tribunal to nullify Sanwo-Olu’s victory on the alleged grounds that the candidate of the All Progressives Congress was not qualified to run in the election. In his petition, Rhodes-Vivour contended that Sanwo-Olu’s emergence as the winner “was invalid by reason of corrupt practices or non-compliance with the provisions of the Electoral Act 2022 and Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999. The second respondent was not duly elected by the majority of the lawful votes cast at the election.”

Adediran, in his petition, contended that Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat, were at the time of election not qualified to contest. He also said the LP candidate, Rhodes-Vivour, who was declared the first runner-up, was not qualified to participate in the election either. He urged the tribunal to invalidate the votes cast for both politicians and declare him the winner.

Recall that on August 12, Counsels adopted their final written addresses before the Tribunal.

The Lagos state deputy governor has arrived at the court as all parties await the judgment of the tribunal.(www.naija247news.com)

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Linda Ejiofor celebrates husband Ibrahim Suleiman on his birthday
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Linda Ejiofor celebrates husband Ibrahim Suleiman on his birthday

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
September 25, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian actress and model, Linda Ejiofor,...

Kidnappers kills Kaduna woman, abduct her two children

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
September 25, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Suspected kidnappers have killed a woman...

I Am Ready To Lay Down His Life For Peace In South East- Iwuanyanwu

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Sept 25,2023. Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo,...

Supreme court complex gutted by Fire

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
September 25, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A section of the Supreme Court...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Linda Ejiofor celebrates husband Ibrahim Suleiman on his birthday

Entertainment 0
September 25, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian actress and model, Linda Ejiofor,...

Kidnappers kills Kaduna woman, abduct her two children

Security News 0
September 25, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Suspected kidnappers have killed a woman...

I Am Ready To Lay Down His Life For Peace In South East- Iwuanyanwu

Politics & Govt News 0
Sept 25,2023. Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo,...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights