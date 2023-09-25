Menu
Politics & Govt News

Tinubu’s Govt Unveils Scheme to Reduce Unemployment

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Sept 25,2023.

The Federal Government has announced the “National Talent Export Programme (NATEP)’’, designed to create at least one million jobs as a special-purpose vehicle over the next five years.

The Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment, Doris Uzoka-Anite, announced this on the sidelines of the 78th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) at an event tagged “Positioning Nigeria as a Global Talent Hub in New York”.

According to her, the initiative aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s agenda to diversify the Nigerian economy, create sustainability opportunities and generate about 50 million jobs for the youths.

“NATEP is a key national initiative that will serve as a special purpose vehicle to position Nigeria as a leading global hub for service export, talent sourcing and talent export,” she said.

“As part of our strategy towards achieving this, His Excellency President Bola Tinubu, whose agenda for job creation, we have initiated a national talent export programme for Nigeria, which targets creating one million jobs across Nigeria over five years.

“NATEP is a key national initiative that will serve as a special purpose vehicle to position Nigeria as a leading global hub for service exports, talent sourcing and talent export.”(www.naija247news.com)

Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications.

