Nigeria Metro News

Three rescued alive as trailer falls on car on Ojuelegba bridge

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

September 25, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Three victims were rescued alive at the Abalti Barrack end of the Ojuelegba Bridge, Surulere as a 40ft container trailer accidentally crashed on a Toyota Corolla car with registration number JJJ 811 FV while ascending d bridge on Sunday night, September 24.

The rescue alert which was triggered at 20:45 hours Sunday had the Sari Iganmu Rescue Crew of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service among other State Emergency Responsders including sympathizers rescue alive two male adult and a female adult who are occupants of the car while the trailer driver and his assistant fled the scene.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

