Three rescued alive as trailer falls on car on Ojuelegba bridge

September 25, 2023.
Azonuchechi Chukwu.
Three victims were rescued alive at the Abalti Barrack end of the Ojuelegba Bridge, Surulere as a 40ft container trailer accidentally crashed on a Toyota Corolla car with registration number JJJ 811 FV while ascending d bridge on Sunday night, September 24.
The rescue alert which was triggered at 20:45 hours Sunday had the Sari Iganmu Rescue Crew of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service among other State Emergency Responsders including sympathizers rescue alive two male adult and a female adult who are occupants of the car while the trailer driver and his assistant fled the scene.(www.naija247news.com).