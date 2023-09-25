Menu
Search
Subscribe
Economy

Tanzania’s NMB Bank opens $400 mln green bond program

By: News Wire

Date:

NAIROBI, Sept 25 (Reuters) – Tanzania’s NMB Bank (NMB.TZ) is launching a 10 year multi currency medium term bond of 1 trillion Tanzanian shillings ($400 million) under a green bonds initiative, it said on Monday.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

African nations and businesses have been vying to increase their share of climate finance, to combat climate change and invest in sustainable development.

The so-called green bonds are fixed income securities that raise capital for projects in renewable energy, energy efficiency, green transport and waste-water treatment.

NMB kicked off the sale of the first tranche of the sustainable note, dubbed “Jamii Bond”, to raise 75 billion shillings with the option of raising an extra 25 billion shillings if there is sufficient demand, it said.

The tranche will also raise $10 million from offshore private investors, NMB said, with the option of taking an extra $5 million depending on investor demand.

The cash will be used to finance environmental and social projects, NMB said, without providing details.

The bond will be for a period of three years and it will come with an annual interest rate of 9.5% to be paid quarterly, NMB said, and it will be on sale until Oct. 27.

NMB’s green bond issuance has been supported by FSD Africa, an organisation that helps to deepen financial inclusion on the continent.

NMB’s move follows that of another Tanzanian commercial bank, CRDB Bank (CRDB.TZ), which announced its own $300 million green bond issuance program last month.

($1 = 2,500.0000 Tanzanian shillings)

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Breakaway Somaliland says will not discuss unification with Somalia
Next article
Uganda in talks with Chinese credit agency for pipeline funds – official
News Wire
News Wirehttps://naija247news.com

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Ukraine’s Zelenskiy meets Sudanese leader, discusses Russian paramilitaries

Naija247news -
KYIV, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy...

NiMet predicts 3-day cloudiness, thunderstorm from Monday

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
September 25, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has...

Egypt to vote for president in December, Sisi expected to win

News Wire -
Sisi can run for third term under constitutional changes Seen...

Ghana central bank holds main rate, sees better growth outlook

Naija247news -
ACCRA, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Ghana's central bank on...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Ukraine’s Zelenskiy meets Sudanese leader, discusses Russian paramilitaries

Geopolitics 0
KYIV, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy...

NiMet predicts 3-day cloudiness, thunderstorm from Monday

NiMets 0
September 25, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has...

Egypt to vote for president in December, Sisi expected to win

Democracy Africa 0
Sisi can run for third term under constitutional changes Seen...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Verified by MonsterInsights